Best Dyson Black Friday deals 2020

A clean home is a happy home, which is why we're looking for the best Dyson Black Friday deals this holiday season. This year, Black Friday deals started earlier than ever and will likely last well into December.

Due to the pandemic, there are more Black Friday online sales than ever. And with many people staying at home, everyone's looking to score a discount on a Dyson vacuum, fan, air purifier or other appliance.

Dyson makes some of the best vacuum cleaners not just for their ability to suck up dirt, but because they look pretty cool, too. Unfortunately, Dyson vacuum cleaners are pricey, especially compared to its competitors. Fortunately, the holiday season is here with discounts on all things Dyson. Below you'll find the best Dyson Black Friday deals from all retailers.

Best Dyson Black Friday deals right now

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead: was $499 now $319 @ Amazon

The smallest of Dyson's V10 series, the Motorhead has up to 60 minutes of runtime and comes with five attachments: a direct drive cleaner head, combination tool, crevice tool, docking station, and charger. It has a 0.53-liter dust bin, the smallest of the three models.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal: was $599 now $490 @ Amazon

The mid-range V10 Animal has a larger 0.2-gallon bin than the V10 Motorhead, and comes seven attachments: a torque drive cleaner head, a mini-motorized tool, mini soft dusting brush, combination tool, crevice tool, docking station, and charger. It has a 0.76-liter dust bin.View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute: was $449 now $397 @ Amazon

The V8 Absolute has a 0.54-liter storage bin and comes with seven attachments: a mini-motorized tool, mini soft dusting brush, direct drive cleaner head, soft roller cleaner head, combination tool, crevice tool and docking station. Through Dyson's site you can also score an extra tool kit for free: an allergy kit, deep clean kit, clean & organize kit or whole home cleaning kit.View Deal

Dyson Ball Animal 2: was $499 now $470 @ Amazon

Made for homes with pets, the Dyson Ball Animal 2 is designed to dig deep into carpets and rugs to pull out fur, dander, and dirt. It comes with a combination tool, a stair tool, and a tangle-free turbine tool, but if you purchase it through Dyson's site, you also can choose an extra tool kit for free: a pet clean up kit, a complete cleaning kit, or a floor & ceiling kit.View Deal