Dyson Cyber Monday deals 2021 — best sales right now

These Dyson Cyber Monday deals don’t suck, but they’re not going to be around for much longer either so you should strike quickly if you want to save big on Dyson vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, hair straighteners, and more.

We’ve seen big savings on some of Dyson’s most popular products during the Cyber Monday deals, including deep discounts on its incredibly popular cordless vacuum cleaners like the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal, which is down to $499 at Amazon — that’s a $100 discount on this powerhouse vacuum.

While some retailers may be running Dyson Cyber Monday deals through into the rest of the week, many sales will end today. Act fast to avoid disappointment.

Top 5 Dyson Cyber Monday deals today

Dyson Cyber Monday deals

Dyson Cordless Vacuum Cleaners

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner - Yellow: was $449 now $399 @ Dyson Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner - Yellow: was $449 now $399 @ Dyson

Make a saving of $50 with this great offer. This lightweight, cordless vac promises up to 40 minutes of fade-free run time, and two power modes. It's soft roller cleaner head can tackle hard floors while its powerful, motor head can quickly suck up dirt and dust from carpets. It comes in an attractive yellow/nickel color, with a wide range of accessories for every task.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

Make a great saving on this V10 cordless deal. With up to 60 minutes running time and three cleaning modes, this is powerful to tackle any type of cleaning task. It's torque drive cleaner head gets deep into your floors to remove small particle and allergens. It also comes with handy attachments to suit your home.

Dyson Outsize Total Clean cordless vacuum: was $849 now $749 @ Best Buy Dyson Outsize Total Clean cordless vacuum: was $849 now $749 @ Best Buy

If you want a cordless vacuum cleaner with a bigger dust bin, then look no further. The Outsize's canister is 150% bigger than the Dyson V11, so you won't have to empty it as often. Plus, with a built-in sensor, it will detect the floor type and adjust its power accordingly to lengthen the battery life. It can last for up to 120 minutes, which is huge for a cordless vacuum cleaner.

was $899 now $799 @ Dyson Dyson Outsize Absolute+ vacuum (Gold): was $899 now $799 @ Dyson

Make a saving of $100 with this excellent Dyson cordless deal. Promising a run-time of up to 120 minutes, it has twice the suction power of any other cordless vac. In addition, it comes with a full-size cleaner head with three cleaning modes to quickly handle carpets and hardwood. It also lightweight and easy to maintain, with a handy LED battery countdown display and extra tools. A great deal to snap up quickly.

Dyson Upright Vacuum Cleaners

Refurb Dyson Ball Animal Pro Upright Vacuum Purple: was $499 now $264 @ Walmart Refurb Dyson Ball Animal Pro Upright Vacuum Purple: was $499 now $264 @ Walmart

Make a saving on this refurbished, Dyson upright vac deal to capture dust and ensure your home is spotless. It comes with a re-engineered wand and adjustable brush bar control to tackle any type of flooring. In addition, it has a hygienic bin with a handy, push-button control to easily dump the collected dirt without making a mess. Best of all, it’s certified asthma and allergy friendly, and comes with a 6-month warranty.

Dyson Air Purifiers

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01, Tower - White/Silver: was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01, Tower - White/Silver: was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on this excellent deal. With its dual purpose, the Pure Cool can purify the air with its 360-degree, filtration system, while cooling down the room. Removing 99.97% pollutants, odors and gases in the air, it will guarantee a cleaner and much healthier environment for the family. What's more, it has a sleek design and comes in a stylish white and silver color. A great deal to snap up while it lasts.





Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan DP04: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan DP04: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

If you want a smart fan that also cleans the air, this is a great Dyson deal. It has an automatic sensor that reports air quality in real time, and displays it on the LCD screen. It also works with voice activated controls via Alexa, and operates with 350 degree of oscillation.

Dyson Pure Cool, TP04 - HEPA Air Purifier and Tower Fan, White/Silver: was $599 now $549 @ Amazon Dyson Pure Cool, TP04 - HEPA Air Purifier and Tower Fan, White/Silver: was $599 now $549 @ Amazon

If you want to purify your air and cool the room at the same time, this is an excellent deal. This purifying fan offers a 360° filtration system to remove all traces of airborne particles and odors for clean air. It’s advanced technology allows it to automatically sense and adapt to the air quality in the room, and gives real-time reports displayed on an LED screen to keep you updated. A great deal to grab while it lasts.

Dyson PH01 Pure Humidify + Cool Smart Tower Humidifier & Air Purifier - White/Silver: was $799 now $699 @ Best Buy Dyson PH01 Pure Humidify + Cool Smart Tower Humidifier & Air Purifier - White/Silver: was $799 now $699 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on this excellent deal. Not only does this automatically remove pollutants, bacteria, and allergens in seconds, but can humidify and cool the room. What's more, it looks sleek and stylish for any room. A great multifunctional tower for an even better price.

Dyson hair care

was $329 now $299 @ Dyson Refurb Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer: was $329 now $299 @ Dyson

If you want a powerful dry without the wait, pick up this incredible refurb deal. Designed to protect hair from extreme heat damage, it can also dry much faster than your standard dryer. It also has three precise speed settings, four heat settings and a cold shot to ensure healthy and frizz-free hair. In addition, it comes with five attachments including a diffuser, styling concentrator, smoothing nozzle and non-slip heat mat. With a six-month or one-year warranty, this makes an ideal buy.

Refurb Dyson Corrale hair straightener: was $449 now $374 @ Dyson Refurb Dyson Corrale hair straightener: was $449 now $374 @ Dyson

If you’re after smooth tresses, this is a great refurb deal saving you an impressive $75. Designed to automatically adjust the temperature 100 times per second, this will prevent hair from damage or breakage. In addition, it’s the only hair straightener with flexing plates that shape when gathering hair, and copper plates to protect hair. It comes with three attachments that include a charging dock, heat-resistant pouch and magnetic charging cable for when you’re on the move. It also comes with a six-month or one-year warranty for peace of mind. A great offer not to be missed.

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener: was $499 now $449 @ Walmart Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener: was $499 now $449 @ Walmart

It’s hard to find discounts on some Dyson products, so it’s exciting when they do show up. You can save $50 on the Dyson Corrale hair straightener right now at Walmart. These straighteners self-adjust to the correct temperature and the cordless design makes using them a breeze.

Dyson Airwrap styler: Special gift edition: now $599 @ Dyson Dyson Airwrap styler: Special gift edition: now $599 @ Dyson

Treat yourself to this exclusive online offer that will also make the perfect gift. This stunning Prussian blue and rich copper brush set comes in a Dyson presentation case and travel pouch to take with you on holiday. Designed for all types of hair styling, this brush set comes with special edition accessories, including a paddle brush and detangling comb. A good limited offer to grab while it lasts.

Dyson lamps

Dyson Lightcycle Desk Task Light: was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy Dyson Lightcycle Desk Task Light: was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy

If you want to treat yourself to a premium desk lamp, look no further than the Dyson Lightcycle Desk Task Light. It simulates natural daylight from sunrise to sunset, so you never need strain your eyes again. You can also connect it to the Dyson Link app, giving you access to settings dependant on your task, such as working or reading. It's currently $100 off at Best Buy.

Dyson vacuum accessory deals

Dyson V11 Floor Dok: was $149 now $49 @ Walmart Dyson V11 Floor Dok: was $149 now $49 @ Walmart

Keep your cordless Dyson V11 vacuum cleaner powered up when you need it most with this freestanding Floor Dok. It'll charge your hoover and give you a convenient place to store it when not in use. It's currently $100 off at Walmart.

