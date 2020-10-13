Best Buy Black Friday 2020 — here are the best anti-Prime Day deals now

Best Buy is giving Prime Day the cold shoulder. Through October 14, the retailer is releasing its first wave of Black Friday deals in what is undoubtedly the earliest holiday sale we've ever seen.

Highlights in the Best Buy Black Friday sale include the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 for $119 ($110 off) and the Sony 55-inch 4K OLED TV for $1,299 ($1,000 off). The latter is hands down one of the cheapest OLED TV deals we've seen this month.

It's also worth noting that all of these deals come with Best Buy's Black Friday guarantee. That means that if the price of any item in this week's sale gets cheaper before November 27 (the real Black Friday), Best Buy will automatically reimburse you the difference. Keep in mind that the guarantee is only valid on price drops before Black Friday and not after. Likewise, it's available for My Best Buy members only. (Membership is free).

We're tracking the entire Best Buy Black Friday sale and bringing you the best deals you can get today.

Best Buy Black Friday deals

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was $229 now $119

Best Buy isn't holding back. $119 laptop deals are usually reserved for Black Friday itself, but here we are in mid-October and Best Buy has the IdeaPad 1 on sale for just $119. Make no mistake, this machine will not break any speed records, but it's a cheap laptop that's great for kids or for Web surfing. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 3: was $449 now $299

The IdeaPad 3 is a solid machine for everyday tasks. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD (rare in a laptop this cheap), Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Priced at $299, this is an absolute steal for kids or parents in need of an everyday laptop. View Deal

JBL Free True Wireless Headphones: was $149 now $59

These wireless earbuds offer up to 4 hours of battery life on a single charge. They come with two pairs of ear sleeves and three pairs of ear tips. They're currently $90 off. View Deal

Beats Solo Pro Wireless: was $299 now $179

The Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system, and up to 22 hours of battery life. They're currently $120 off and at their lowest price ever. View Deal

Samsung 70" 4K TV: was $7499 now $529

Best Buy isn't holding back. The retailer has the Samsung Class 6 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $529. That's $220 off and one of the least expensive 70-inch name brand TVs we've seen. It features 4K resolution, HDR10+ support, 120Hz motion rate, and Samsung's Tizen OS. View Deal