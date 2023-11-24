Massive Best Buy Black Friday sale live — 49 deals I recommend now

The Black Friday deals are here, and there are a ton of great sales available on all kinds of tech at Best Buy.

One of our favorite Best Buy Black Friday deals right now is the Apple Watch SE 2nd gen for $189, which is $60 off. You can also grab the Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Bundle for $349. Looking for a new TV? The LG C3 OLED is $500 off right now.

Rest assured that that whole Tom's Guide team will be scouring Best Buy and other retailers to find the best prices on your favorite tech. And be sure to check out our Black Friday deals live blog for more sales.

Our favorite Best Buy Black Friday deals right now

Apple Watch SE 2nd gen (40mm): was $249 now $189 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch SE (2022) is Apple's new mid-tier watch. It packs the same chipset found in the Apple Watch Series 8, but for a lower price. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. This deal applies to the smaller 40mm size.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $24 @ Best Buy

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side.

iPhone 15: $830 off w/trade-in & activation @ Best Buy

Save up to $830 on the cost of a new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus over at Best Buy, so long as you trade in an eligible device and a qualified activation. Trading in the right phone would mean the iPhone 15 is essentially free, while the Plus would be just $31. Alternatively, you can save up to $1,000 on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max with the same conditions.

GoPro Hero12 Black Accessories Bundle: was $449 now $349 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering the Hero12 Black Accessories Bundle for $100 off its usual price. In this bundle, you'll get dual enduro batteries (although no charger), a sturdy hand grip, a head mount and a carrying case. It's a useful starter kit for anyone beginning their adventures!

Price check: $349 @ Amazon | $349 @ GoPro

PS5 DualSense Controller: was $74 now $49 @ Best Buy

The PS5 DualSense just got its first discount of the Black Friday shopping season as Best Buy drops the controller down to $49. That's a 30% discount. This deal is on (nearly) every single color, including the Galactic Purple and Gray Camouflage models. The freshly released Volcanic Red and Cobalt Blue are also on sale.

Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

This huge sale includes massive savings encompassing everything from up to $1,500 off refrigerators to tabletop air fryers dropping as low as $59. There are also deals on washing machines, coffee makers, cookers and lots more, if you need to kit out your kitchen, look no further.

TV sale: deals from $74 @ Best Buy

Best Buy currently has one of the most epic deals of all time. The retailer has TVs on sale for as low as $74. Keep in mind, these cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger 4K sets.

Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Air Fry Oven: was $219 now $129 @ Best Buy

This Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 is a must-have countertop appliance for your kitchen because it combines the functions of an air fryer, convection oven and toaster. It's also perfect for kitchens where space is limited with its small countertop footprint and an array of functions. It's now on sale for $149 at Best Buy.

Café Smart Drip 10-Cup Coffee Maker with WiFi: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

For a sophisticated and modern design, you can now get this Café coffee maker with a discount. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you can adjust the temperature and strength of the coffee precisely, or set it to automatically brew when you want based on your preferred settings. You can use voice control too via Alexa and Google Home.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless was $379 now $279 @ Best Buy

With up to 60-hour battery life, the Momentum 4 headphones are one the most practical wireless designs, perfectly built for a life on the road rather than tethered to a power socket needing regular battery top ups. Add in the easy-going Sennheiser sound and effective noise cancelling, and it's easy to see why these are one of our favorite pairs of wireless headphones.

Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $329 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Jet 60 features a slim and streamlined design, ideal for pet hair removal with its Mini Motorized tool attachment. It also comes with a Combination and Crevice Tool, making it handy for tight spaces. What sets this vacuum apart is its removable battery — by buying more than one battery, you won’t need to worry about running out of charge ever again. Samsung models aren't usually this cheap so don't miss this rare deal.

TCL 55" Q5 4K QLED TV: was $449 now $229 @ Best Buy

The new TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get a bright QLED display for well under $500. The Q5 is a Best Buy exclusive.

Galaxy Watch 6: was $299 now $229 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy Watch 6 is available in 40mm and 44mm models. In our Galaxy Watch 6 review, we said it's the most polished Samsung smartwatch yet with substantial upgrades like a brighter display, comprehensive sleep tracking features, and a slimmer design.

Bose 700: was $379 now $259 @ Best Buy

The Bose 700 may have been superseded by the new QC Ultra Headphones flagship, but they are still one of the top noise-canceling headphones you can buy. As well as having excellent, rich sound, they're stylish, comfortable to wear and deliver the absolute best noise-cancelling experience of any headphones we've tested.

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Bundle: $299 @ Best Buy

One of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals is this Mario Kart 8 Bundle for $299 at Best Buy. This isn't a dollar-off discount but you're getting a Nintendo Switch console, a digital copy of the full Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and three months of Switch Online membership for the retail price of a Switch. This is a pretty great package and ideal for first-time Switch owners.

Nintendo Switch OLED (Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle): $349 @ Best Buy

The Nintendo Switch OLED sports a larger 7-inch OLED display, increased internal storage, a redesigned docking station and an improved kickstand. This bundle also includes the best-selling Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game is the perfect game for playing with friends, just don't get too competitive. Plus, the supplied Joy-Con controllers are decked out in a Smash Bros. design.

Segway F30 Electric Kick Scooter: was $649 now $399 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has sliced $250 off this Segway electric scooter. The F30 model offers an 18.6-mile range and a top speed of 15.5 mph. Its large 10-inch tires are another useful feature. It's also got a foldable design and Bluetooth security lock to keep your ride safe. It's Regenerative Braking System is another excellent extra.

Xbox Series X: was $499 now $449 @ Best Buy

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. It really shines when paired with an Xbox Game Pass subscription giving you access to hundreds of top games at once. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts to date.

AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @ Best Buy

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. These premium wireless headphones are now $100 thanks to Best Buy's Black Friday sales, and this discount is available across various color schemes.

Panasonic Lumix S5II: was $2,299 now $1,999 @ Best Buy

Successor to the legendary original Lumix S5, the S5II is a mirrorless camera firmly geared towards professional videography, offering a huge array of video resolutions and formats in up to 6K/30p. In our Lumix S5IIX review (the X model features a couple of extra professional video features but is mostly the same), we absolutely loved this camera, and named it an unbeatable video camera for the money, so it's even better value now at $300 off.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: was $1,199 now $499 @ Best Buy

Armed with quadruple cameras, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and a gorgeous 6.8-inch Super AMOLED, the Galaxy S22 Ultra can still beat some of the finest phones today. Best Buy's $700 discount off the original price makes this phone even more appealing this Black Friday . However, note that a newer model, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is now available. But even if it's not the flagship anymore, it's still a very capable handset.

Samsung 43" Odyssey Neo G7: was $999 now $499 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 is a massive 43-inch gaming monitor that boasts a 3840 x 2160 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and HDMI/DisplayPort connectivity. It also has AMD FreeSync and HDR600 support. It's now 50% off and at its lowest price to date.

Price check: $619 @ Amazon

PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle: $499 @ Best Buy

The PS5 Slim is a slightly tweaked version of the hugely popular console that is 30% slimmer and sports a larger 1TB SSD. This new bundle includes the console with a disc drive and a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for $499. That's a $69 saving compared to buying both items separately. This item is coming in and out of stock.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. It's the least-expensive OLED TV I've ever seen.

ASUS TUF Gaming A16: was $1,099 now $749 @ Best Buy

This Asus laptop is a solid first gaming laptop for newcomers to PC gaming. It's not the most powerful model on this list but comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, Radeon RX7600S V8G GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's also got a 16-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Don't expect to play the latest games at high settings, but it's a smart pick for more moderate gaming needs.

LG 48" C3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Best Buy

The LG C3 OLED is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we highlighted its perfect blacks, stunning contrast and rich, accurate colors. It's also great for gaming thanks to its Game Optimizer features and 120Hz refresh rate. Add in Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote and it's no wonder we awarded it an Editor's Choice.

Price check: $1,046 @ Amazon

MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The 2022 MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18:20 battery life. Now on sale for $1,099, this is the cheapest we've ever seen this highly capable MacBook Pro laptop.

Price check: $1,199 @ Amazon

MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,449 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! The new standard M3 MacBook Pro is up to 60% faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1) in key tasks like Final Cut Pro. If you upgrade to the M3 Pro or M3 Pro Max chipset, you get to snag this laptop in a stunning new Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM, respectively. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Price check: $1,449 @ Amazon

Google Nest Thermostat: was $249 now $179 @ Best Buy

The third-gen Nest Learning Thermostat sports a bigger display, comes with more temperature sensors and works well with other smart home gadgets. It's easy to install and use, and can even learn your behavior and automatically adjust the temperature to suit your needs.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy

Wedged between the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy A54 is Samsung's latest Galaxy S23 FE. In our Galaxy S23 FE review, we said its cameras capture solid images, even in low light. We also like that it has a dedicated telephoto lens, which is hard to find on phones in this price range. It features a 6.4-inch 2340 x 1080 AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Exynos 200 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 8MP telephoto (f/2.4) with 3x optical zoom rear cameras. There's also a 10MP (f/2.4) front cam.

Garmin Instinct 2: was $349 now $199 @ Best Buy

In our review, we called the Garmin Instinct 2 "a near-perfect GPS smartwatch for outdoor sport enthusiasts." We loved this watch's long battery life, Health snapshot feature and support for Garmin Pay and Garmin Connect.

Eero Pro 6E AX5400 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System: was $699 now $399 @ Best Buy

Now's your chance to get one of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems at a discount. This deal includes three nodes, which is more than enough to cover up to 6,000 square feet. This Wi-Fi 6e router is capable of throughput up to 1.6Gbps, and should last you for several years.

Samsung 75" 4K TV: was $749 now $579 @ Best Buy

If you want a big TV without a big price tag, this 75-inch Samsung set is definitely worth a look. The TV has support for HDR10+ as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls, and you'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2. Plus, it has all the Smart TV features you'd expect.

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 XL 2-Basket Air Fryer: was $249 now $129 @ Best Buy

Always wanted an air fryer, but worried about the limitations of one basket? Here’s the answer. This Ninja Foodi air fryer features two baskets, so you can cook two dishes simultaneously and have them finish at the same time — great if you’re dealing with fussy eaters. It also comes with 6 settings, including bake, roast and dehydrate, so the recipe possibilities are endless. It has a 10-quart capacity and an integrated thermometer too.

KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: was $449 now $249 @ Best Buy

When you think of stand mixers, you automatically picture a KitchenAid — a premium brand which is rarely on sale, but here it is. This model features a 5.5-quart capacity with a bowl-lift design. That means it’s particularly useful for heavy-set ingredients, such as bread dough or fruit cake. There are 11 speeds (including half speed) to give you precise control and handy accessories include a flat beater, wire whip and dough hook. This deal is available on black, blue, silver and red colors.

Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender can mix, blend, juice, and process all of your favorite foods. It has a high-volume 72-ounce blender capacity and also includes a 64-ounce round bowl that doubles as a food processor along with two 16-ounce blender cups with built-in blades for smoothies and shakes.

Razer Raptor 27" gaming monitor: was $799 now $349 @ Best Buy

The Razer Raptor 27 is a gaming monitor that almost looks more like a TV thanks to its unique design. It has a 165Hz refresh rate and a QHD display which makes your games look gorgeous. In our Razer Raptor 27 review, we praised its connectivity options and built-in cable management features.



Google Nest Wifi Pro (two-pack): was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Nest Wifi Pro is the latest mesh Wi-Fi system from Google and this time around, it has a brand new design and adds support for Wi-Fi 6E. In our Nest Wifi Pro review, we really loved this new design and the fact that the small, oval-shaped devices come in a variety of different colors to match your home's decor.