Best 4th of July TV sales 2020

It's no secret that TV deals are a part of every holiday, but 4th of July TV sales tend to offer some of the best discounts of the year. And now that Amazon Prime Day is rumored to be pushed to October, 4th July TV sales might be your last chance at getting the big-screen TV of your dreams.

So we're combing through today's 4th of July sales and highlighting the best 4th of July TV sales of the day. Whether you're looking for a cheap TV for a kids' bedroom or the cheapest QLED around — here are the best TV sales right now.

Best 4th of July TV sales

Fire TV deals: free Echo dot w/purchase @Best Buy

This is one of our favorite 4th of July TV sales. Best Buy is taking up to $100 off a wide range of Insignia and Toshiba Fire TVs. Even better, you get a free Echo Dot (3rd gen) with your purchase. TV prices start at just $99.99 ($50 off) after discount.View Deal

Westinghouse 55" 4K Roku TV: was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy

4th of July TV sales rarely get better than this. This 55-inch Westinghouse 4K TV runs on Roku's excellent platform and it's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Plus, we like that it offers HDR support and sports three HDMI ports. It's on sale for just $249. View Deal

Samsung 43" 7-Series 4K TV: was $299 now $269 @ Best Buy

This 43-inch Samsung 7-Series TV features a gorgeous near bezel-free design. It also offers HDR support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and voice control support. It's only $30 off, but still a bargain in terms of value. Plus, you get 30 days of HBO Max for free. View Deal

Toshiba 50" 4K Fire TV: was $379 now $329 @ Amazon

The Toshiba 4K Fire TV Edition offers seamless access to popular streaming services including , Disney Plus, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. The include Voice Remote with Alexa lets you control TV functions like power, volume, navigation, playback, and input switching via voice. It's $50 off.View Deal

TCL 65" 4K Roku TV: was $642 now $469 @ Amazon

A 65-inch 4K TV for under $500 is an incredible TV deal, especially when that TV is a TCL Roku TV. This model features HDR10 support, 4K resolution, and support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It's $169 off. View Deal

TCL 75" 4K Roku TV: was $1,299 now $699 @ Amazon

Big-screen TVs rarely get this cheap. Currently, you can get the TCL 75-inch 4K Roku TV for just $699.99. That's a whopping $600 off and one of the best TV deals we've seen in weeks. It offers 4K resolution, HDR10 support, and Roku's excellent platform. View Deal

Samsung QLED sale: up to $1,000 off @ Dell

Samsung makes some of the best QLED TVs on the market. As part of its 4th of July TV sales, Dell is taking from $100 to $1,000 off Samsung QLEDs. After discount, prices start at $797 for the 58-inch Samsung Q60T QLED 4K TV (2020). View Deal

Hisense 65" Quantum 4K TV: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

The Hisense H9F was a solid competitor for its price. The new 2020 H9G model builds on that reputation by highlighting Hisense's proprietary ULED technology, which is the brand's optimized LED/LCD display tech. It also adds Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and more local dimming zones at a very competitive price point that's now $100 off. View Deal

TCL 65" QLED Roku TV: was $1,999 now $999 @ Best Buy

The TCL 8-Series QLED TV offers a superb picture in an edge-to-edge design, supporting 1 billion colors. Add in Dolby Atmos sound and mini-LED backlighting and this is one of the best July 4 sales we've seen. View Deal

TCL 75" QLED Roku TV: was $2,999 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

Want a bigger screen? Best Buy also has the 75-inch TCL 8-Series QLED TV on sale for $1,799.99. That's $1,200 off and the best price we've seen for this excellent TV. View Deal