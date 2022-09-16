Bears vs Packers live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online

Sunday Night Football gets a big rivalry game this week with the Bears vs Packers live stream. Shockingly, the Bears are the ones tied for the NFC North lead after beating the San Francisco 49ers in a rain-soaked affair. However, the Packers are 22-5 against the Bears since Aaron Rodgers took over under center, so they will look to bounce back from their Week 1 loss in this NFL live stream.

Bears vs Packers channel, start time Bears vs Packers is Sunday (Sept. 11)

• Time — 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or on NFL Plus (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports Main Event (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)



Week 1 was a wild one for both of these teams. Nobody thought the Bears would be good this year, and they certainly were not favored against the San Francisco 49ers despite being at home in Chicago. But they surprised everyone by beating the Niners in a waterlogged Soldier Field. Some of that may have come down to a poor showing from Niners quarterback Trey Lance, who only took over in San Francisco this year.

By comparison, Aaron Rodgers definitely does not lack any experience as a starter — not that it helped in Week 1. The Packers looked awful against the Vikings, losing by over two touchdowns. It was not all Rodgers's fault; rookie wide receiver Christian Watson dropped a sure touchdown and Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson had nearly as many receiving yards as the entire Packers offense.

Week 2 gives the Packers a chance to reset, and they almost certainly will. Rodgers (opens in new tab) famously declared "I still own you!" to Bears fans last season and the numbers bear (sorry, Chicago) that out. Plus, Packers WR Allen Lazard is finally back at practice, and if he plays Rodgers will have a much-needed weapon.

But this Bears team is not last year's team, and maybe Week 1 was the start of a positive trend. After some less-than-perfect seasons under Matt Nagy, Matt Eberflus is now the head coach of Da Bears and the fresh start could already be working for Chicago. We will have to wait until kickoff to find out if the Bears' winning ways are a trend or just a blip.

According to the Action Network (opens in new tab) the Bears are 9.5-point road underdogs against the Packers in Lambeau Field. Green Bay is a -114 moneyline bet.

How to watch Bears vs Packers live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Bears vs Packers, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your hometown, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

Bears vs Packers live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Bears vs Packers live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT Sunday (Sept. 18).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add-on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Bears vs Packers live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab): One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2022 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) so you don't need to pay up front.

(opens in new tab) If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV (opens in new tab) provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC affiliates for this game, as well as local FOX affiliates plus ESPN. Your first month is 50% off!

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket (opens in new tab). Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Bears vs Packers live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing the Bears vs Packers live stream.

Bears vs Packers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Bears vs Packers on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Main Event. Sky is the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Bears vs Packers live stream starts at 1:20 a.m. GMT Monday morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Bears vs Packers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Bears vs Packers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Bears vs Packers live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Bears vs Packers live stream (like all Sunday Night Football games) on ESPN, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offering a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.