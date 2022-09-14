Titans vs Bills live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football online

The Titans vs Bills live stream puts two teams in primetime that are coming off very different week one experiences. Buffalo is riding a high after beating-up on the defending Super Bowl Champion Rams with a 31-10 drubbing to open the 2022 season.

Meanwhile, Tennessee is eager to get this NFL live stream underway as they want to get the taste of last week’s 21-20 loss to the Giants out of their mouths as quickly as possible.

Titans vs Bills live stream channel, start time The Titans vs Bills live stream is Monday, Sept. 19.

• Time — 7:15 p.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. PT / 12.15 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or NFL Plus (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

The Titans may still be in shock after how they lost to the Giants in week one. They took a 13-0 lead into halftime only to see New York even things up in the third. Then Tennessee reestablished control when quarterback Ryan Tannehill hit running back Dontrell Hilliard for a 23-yard touchdown to put then back in front 20-13 with 2:54 left in the third. The Giants would score a touchdown with 1:09 left in regulation and instead of kicking the PAT to tie, they went for the win and converted a successful two-point conversion. Tennessee got the ball back, ran eight plays to get into field goal range, but kicker Randy Bullock missed the would-be game winning 47-yard field goal as time expired. The Titans didn’t trail in the game until the final 66 seconds of regulation.

That’s a loss that’s tough to get over. All-Pro running back, Derrick Henry ran for just 82 yards on 21 carries in the loss.

The Buffalo Bill’s rise continued in their huge week one win over the Rams. To think, just a few short years ago, Buffalo was a franchise eager to shed a decade-and-a-half’s worth of missing out on the playoffs and about two-and-a-half-decades between playoffs wins. Now, they are among the cream of the crop.

In week one, for the seventh time in his career quarterback Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns and ran for another. Only Tom Brady and Drew Brees have done that more times than Allen. Brady is in his 23rd season. Brees played for 20 years. Allen is only in his fifth season.

Stefon Diggs started his season with eight catches and 122 yards and a touchdown last week. Also 33-year-old edge rusher Von Miller came up with two sacks in this Bills debut, helping his defense to a seven-sack day in total.

According to the Action Network the Bills are a huge 10-point favorite and -110 bet on the Money line.

