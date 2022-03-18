Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream is a chance for the Gunners to solidify their position in the Champions League spots, and bounce back from a midweek defeat against Liverpool. But Villa Park hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for Arsenal in recent years.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream, date, time, channels The Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream takes place on Saturday (March 19).

► Time 12.30 p.m. GMT / 8.30 a.m. ET / 5.30 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Aston Villa come into this match on the back of three wins in their previous five EPL games. While they did lose to West Ham last weekend, the Villains have moved into the Premier League top 10. European qualification is likely off the table — they’re 10 points behind 8th-placed Wolves — but Villa will be looking to finish as high as possible nevertheless.

Arsenal are a tough opponent for any team, but Aston Villa can look to their home record against the Gunners as a good omen. They haven’t lost to Arsenal at Villa Park since December 2015, although Villa did spend three seasons in the Champions between 2016 and 2019, which somewhat explains this record.

Manager Steven Gerrard was also dealt an injury blow last time out against West Ham as fullback Lucas Digne was forced off with injury after just 10 minutes. He’s a major doubt for this game. Marvelous Nakamba is also expected to miss out, and Douglas Luiz and Calum Chambers are touch and go.

Meanwhile, the Arsenal camp is rocking. A midweek defeat to Liverpool was disappointing but no catastrophe — although, it did end the side’s streak of six games unbeaten. Right now, Arsenal are exactly where they want to be. The North London side are in the top four and with their destiny very much in their own hands.

Having played two games fewer than Manchester United, who sit a point and place below them, this game is a chance for Arsenal to put some daylight between themselves and their fierce rivals. Arsenal haven’t competed in the Champions League since 2017, but look to be in prime position to make a grand return to the biggest stage in European football next season.

If Arsenal are to return to the Champions League after half a decade away, they cannot slip up against sides like Villa, who they should on paper beat comfortably. However, under Gerrard Aston Villa are looking like a side that can cause any team problems.

How will this one play out? Find out by watching a Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream and we will show you how to do so below.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub — and if you want more live sport this weekend then check out our guide to the France vs England, Ireland vs Scotland and Wales vs Italy live streams in the Six Nations, and find out where to watch the 2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream wherever you are

The Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream on USA and on the NBC website with a valid login. USA can be accessed through a cable TV package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 3-day free trial.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBCSN and USA. Sling is currently offering a 3-day free trial to new subscribers.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

BT Sport has the Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K., one of 52 games it will be showing this season.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.