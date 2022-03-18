Middlesbrough vs Chelsea live stream — how to watch FA Cup game online

The Middlesbrough vs Chelsea live stream looks like a prime candidate for a cup upset. Boro may be a Championship club, while Chelsea are the reigning Champions of the World, but Middlesbrough have already shown they’re capable of bringing down giants in this competition.

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea live stream, date, time, channels The Middlesbrough vs Chelsea live stream takes place Saturday, March 19.

► Time 5.15 p.m. GMT / 1.15 p.m. ET / 10.15 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch FOR FREE on BBC iPlayer

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Middlesbrough’s route to the FA Cup quarter-finals has been nothing short of remarkable. A favourable 3rd round draw against Mansfield Town, who play in League Two, turned into a pulsating fixture when Middlesbrough threw away a two-goal lead before breaking Stag hearts with a 95th-minute winner.

Next up, the promotion-chasing side faced Manchester Utd at Old Trafford in a match that most neutrals assumed would be a convincing win for the home side. But Middlesbrough managed to respond to a Jadon Sancho goal in the 25th minute with a (rather fortunate) goal from Matt Crooks, and the game was ultimately decided via a penalty shoot out that went the way of the visitors.

The side were then drawn against Tottenham in the 5th round, and again were written off by many. For a second time, Boro rose to the occasion and after a nervy 90 minutes that finished in a stalemate, Josh Coburn found the net in extra-time. A third draw against another top PL side feels desperately unlucky, but Middlesbrough have already proven they won’t be fazed by the occasion or the opposition.

Chelsea’s run to this FA Cup quarter-final match feels decidedly less special; the Champions League holders have played and beaten lower league sides Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town, although both Plymouth and Luton made the Blues work hard for those wins. Chelsea are the favorites in this match, without a doubt, but Middlesbrough will be their toughest test yet.

This match has also been mired in controversy after Chelsea requested for it to be played behind closed doors due to the club being sanctioned by the U.K. government and therefore unable to sell away tickets. The request was withdrawn eventually, but the club faced a torrent of criticism for the arguably unsporting move. Expect the crowd at the Riverside Stadium to make their voices heard in protest.

A cup upset doesn't seem so farfetched in this one, and it would be a special occasion if Middlesbrough were to bring down another giant of the Premier League. Can they do it again? Find out with the Middlesbrough vs Chelsea live stream.

If you're looking for more sport, we can also tell you how to watch the Premier League week 30 fixtures and where to find the 2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream. And don't forget to also turn in to the Wales vs Italy, Ireland vs Scotland and France vs England live streams in the Six Nations rugby too.

How to watch the Middlesbrough vs Chelsea live stream for free in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Middlesbrough vs Chelsea live stream will be shown live on BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer, with kick off set for 5.15 p.m. GMT.

If, however, you're an a Brit with a valid TV licence who isn't in the U.K. right now, you can still watch your usual services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPNs, like ExpressVPN. Read on and we'll explain…

How to watch the Middlesbrough vs Chelsea live stream wherever you are

The Middlesbrough vs Chelsea live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Middlesbrough vs Chelsea live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You're going to need ESPN Plus to watch the Middlesbrough vs Chelsea live stream — and indeed, to watch every FA Cup game this season.

ESPN Plus is ESPN's standalone streaming service and is available via the ESPN website and many of the best streaming devices.

How to watch the Middlesbrough vs Chelsea live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadian soccer fans can watch the Middlesbrough vs Chelsea live stream on Sportsnet Now. As well as being available via most cable services, Sportsnet Now can also be streamed online, so there's no excuse not to tune in.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Middlesbrough vs Chelsea live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Those lucky Aussies can watch the Middlesbrough vs Chelsea live stream on 10Play — in fact, they can watch every FA Cup tie on the streaming service. 10Play is totally free to tune in to — you just need to sign up with an Australian postcode.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN such as as ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your account, as if you were back home.