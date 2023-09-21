Argentina vs Samoa live stream: How to watch RWC 2023 online

We all knew that Pool D was going to be hyper-competitive, but the Pumas' shocking defeat in their first game has put three teams in the hunt for one knockout spot. Two of those teams are Argentina and Samoa, who face-off at Stade Geoffroy Guichard on Friday in a game that will have enormous implications regardless of how it plays out.

Looking for an Argentina vs Samoa live stream? Read on and we'll show you how to watch from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Argentina vs Samoa live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Friday, Sep. 22

• Time: 4:45 p.m. BST / 11:45 a.m. ET / 8:45 a.m. PT / 1:45 a.m. AEST (Sep.23)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — Stan Sport (FREE TRIAL)

• U.S. — Peacock

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Having entered the World Cup as most rugby fans' favorites for Pool D supremacy, Michael Cheika's men are bruised, battered and on the back foot. To describe Argentina's defeat to a much-maligned 14-man England team as an embarrassment wouldn't do it justice.

They barely laid a glove on their beleaguered opponents, who now have one foot in the knockouts, leaving Argentina in a scrap with Samoa and Japan for the remaining berth. And unlike those two teams, Argentina don't yet have a point on the board.

Samoa opened their account with a 43-10 bonus-point victory over RWC new boys Chile, though the game didn't always make for comfortable viewing for Seilala Mapusua. Four of his team's five tries came in a 12-minute flurry immediately after the break, following a turgid first-half showing that might have proven costly against tougher opponents.

We’ve got all the details you need to get Argentina vs Samoa live streams, from anywhere, down below and watch the France 2023 World Cup wherever you are.

How to watch Argentina vs Samoa live stream for FREE

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., you can enjoy the Argentina vs Samoa live stream for FREE courtesy of ITV and ITVX.

But what if you're usually based in the country but aren't at home for the Argentina vs Samoa live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch the Argentina vs Samoa live stream.

How to watch Argentina vs Samoa live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Rugby fans in the U.S. can watch the Argentina vs Samoa live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Argentina vs Samoa live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing every Rugby World Cup game, Peacock also has the rights to the NFL, EPL and a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch Argentina vs Samoa live stream for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K. the Argentina vs Samoa live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV and ITVX. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch an Argentina vs Samoa live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch an Argentina vs Samoa live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Rugby fans in Australia can watch Argentina vs Samoa, along with every other Rugby World Cup game, ad-free on Stan Sport.

A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $15 Stan sub), after a 30-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

How to watch the Argentina vs Samoa live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can watch Argentina vs Samoa via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Argentina vs Samoa live stream in Singapore

(Image credit: Wikicommons - gov of Singapore)

Rugby fans in Singapore can watch all 48 games from the Rugby World Cup 2023 live on beIN Sports. Sadly, the RWC 2023 games are not included with the standard monthly or annual subscriptions. Instead, you'll need to shell out on a specific RWC Pass for S$85.90. Ouch.

Don't forget, though, if you're a license-fee-paying Brit abroad in Singapore at the moment, you can watch all of the Rugby World Cup on ITVX instead by using a VPN.