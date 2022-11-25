Argentina vs Mexico live stream: How to watch World Cup 2022 game for free online

Argentina vs Mexico live stream, date, time, channels The Argentina vs Mexico live stream takes place Saturday, Nov 26.

► Time 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 27)

• U.S. — Watch on FS1 via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on ITV and ITV Hub (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Two teams with points to prove will both be hoping to give their fans something to cheer about at last. Argentina’s shock loss to Saudi Arabia was a historic upset while Mexico’s goalless draw with Poland could end up being a missed opportunity. What better way to lift the mood than victory against a long-standing rival?

The Argentina vs Mexico live stream will feature a Lionel Messi that many have dismissed after the opening fixture, but that’s exactly when he’s at his most dangerous. Should Argentina lose again then arguably the greatest player of all time will have blown his last chance to win football’s biggest prize.

How to watch Argentina vs Mexico anywhere

The Argentina vs Mexico live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Argentina vs Mexico live streams by country

How to watch the Argentina vs Mexico live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Wales vs Iran stream on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and the Fox Sports website (opens in new tab) with a valid login. FS1 may be included as part of your cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV (opens in new tab): the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FS1. But best of all, right now Sling is offering half off the first month (opens in new tab), allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month).

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Wales vs Iran live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Argentina vs Mexico live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Argentina vs Mexico live stream on TSN (opens in new tab), the home of World Cup 2022 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct (opens in new tab) for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at $16.66 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Argentina vs Mexico live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Argentina vs Mexico live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Argentina vs Mexico live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV, or you can stream online via ITV Hub (opens in new tab). You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch an Argentina vs Mexico live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Argentina vs Mexico live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free on SBS, including the Argentina vs Mexico live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Argentina vs Mexico live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Argentina vs Mexico live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the World Cup 2022 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Argentina vs Mexico preview

After Messi’s early penalty, La Albiceleste looked to be cruising to a routine victory against the lowest rank side in the group, but things soon fell apart. Two second-half Saudi goals in five minutes were enough to cause one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. Though they managed 70% possession, Argentina’s midfield in particular looked devoid of quality and composure as their 36-match unbeaten run came ended with a thud. Manager Lionel Scaloni will hope to have solved the problem in time for this huge clash.

Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa loves World Cups. He has produced some incredible performances at previous tournaments and maintained his high bar by saving a penalty from one of the best strikers in the world. Unfortunately, the rest of the team didn’t quite reach his level as they drew a blank against an uninspiring Poland side. Manager Gerardo Martino will not only be facing his home nation but also comes up against Messi, one of his former Barcelona players.

A victory could make or break the tournament both of these sides, Lionel Messi will be determined not to end his international career with a wimper while Mexico will be desperate to break their round of 16 curse. The Argentina vs Mexico live stream should not be missed.

Argentina vs Mexico team news

Lionel Messi will of course start, and Emi Martinez will remain in goal, but we could see several changes after such a disappointing performance. Paulo Dybala was an unused substitute against Saudi Arabia after struggling for fitness, but he could feature in this game.

Mexico can boast a clean bill of health throughout the squad, a rarity for international tournaments, European based stars Hirving Lozano (Napoli) and Edson Alvarez (Ajax) are among the first names on the team sheet.

World Cup 2022 Group A table

Group C standings as of 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday, November 25.