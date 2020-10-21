Apple Watch 6 deal just took $30 off before Black Friday

It's going to be a good month for Black Friday Apple Watch deals. Not only have we been seeing a steady flow of deals on Apple's wearable, but today we're seeing the best discount yet on the new Apple Watch 6.

For a limited time, Amazon has the new Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $374.98. That's $24 off and the lowest price we've seen for Apple's new flagship. It's also one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen this month.

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $374 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch 6 features a brighter display, new S6 processor, and built-in blood oxygen sensors that support Apple's new Blood Oxygen app. It's the best Apple Watch you can get and it's currently $24 off. (By comparison, B&H Photo has it on sale for $384). View Deal

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/44mm): was $429 now $399 @ Amazon

Want a bigger watch face? Amazon has the 44mm on sale for $414.99. Add it to your cart and you'll get an extra $15 off for a final price of $399.99. (You'll see the final price at the final checkout stage). By comparison, $399 is what you'd pay for the base 40mm model, which makes this an even better Apple Watch deal!View Deal

If you're looking for the best smartwatch experience possible, you'll want to get the Apple Watch 6. It packs an always-on display, blood oxygen (SpO2) reader, and Apple's new S6 CPU. In our Apple Watch 6 review, we liked its clean software, slim design, and seamless ecosystem integration.

Apple Watch 6 deals debuted shortly after the watch went on sale. However, this is the biggest discount we've seen on Apple's new smartwatch. Make sure to follow our guide to the best Apple Watch deals for more discounts on other Apple Watches.