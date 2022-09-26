Apple VR/AR headset, 15-inch MacBook Air, HomePod 2 and more could arrive in 2023

Apple's 2023 product catalog could feature some all-new devices like the MacBook Air 15-inch and Apple VR/AR headset alongside plenty of more typical product updates, according to Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter (opens in new tab).

We've heard rumors of a larger MacBook Air M2 before. It would be a departure from previous MacBook Airs, which have only come in 13-inch or 11-inch variants, but would offer users a larger MacBook with the benefit of the MacBook Air's mid-level price and feature set. Currently, the only larger-screened MacBook is the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which starts at $2,500; a price tag that's very much for 'pros.'

Gurman previously claimed that while there won't be an M2 version of the 24-inch iMac, there will be an M3 chip ready for next year. The current iMac 2021 comes with an Apple M1 chip, which while still powerful and efficient is approaching its second year birthday so is arguably due a refresh.

For users seeking more Mac power, Gurman mentions an iMac Pro 2023 as well, which is tipped to offer a larger display and a Pro or Max chip for extra performance. For even greater potential, you could look out for the tipped new Mac Pro desktop tower, currently the only remaining Mac that has yet to get the M-series chip treatment, and is likely due and update.

On the tablet front, we can apparently expect a new iPad, measuring 14.1 inches. In the past this has been tipped to be a new larger iPad Pro size, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, rather than an all-new type of iPad.

(Image credit: MyDrivers)

Gurman also mentions a HomePod 2; this would be a sequel to the underwhelming original HomePod. We've only had the HomePod mini in terms of Apple smart speakers for the past couple of years, so it'll be interesting to see if Apple can get things right on a full-size smart speaker the second time around.

Also in the home category, Gurman repeats an earlier claim of what sounds like an Apple smart hub arriving by the end of 2023. An alleged combination of Apple TV, HomePod and FaceTime camera, this could help Apple compete against products like the Google Nest Hub or the Amazon Echo Show 10 (currently the best smart displays around) that a screen-less HomePod can't really match up against.

Lastly, we come to Reality Pro, what Gurman believes the name of the Apple VR/AR headset to be. Apple's been rumored to be working on virtual/augmented reality gear for some time, but it's not said anything definitively yet.

From what the rumors say, this headset will be expensive and geared towards professionals. Regular users will be better off waiting to see if the rumored Apple Glasses, a lower-powered AR device, appear after that.

This is all several months in the future at least. But fortunately, we should still see some other Apple products arrive in the next few weeks.

The iPad Pro 2022 and refreshed MacBook Pros are two possibilities for the company's last product drop of the year, although they may not get their own event like the iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2 had.