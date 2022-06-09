iPad Pro 2022 could introduce a massive 14-inch model — with Apple M2 power

The rumored iPad Pro 2022 could introduce an even larger third model when it launches, plus sport some upgrades to its internals to make it even more powerful than ever, claims leaker Majin Bu (opens in new tab).

The leaker is claiming that Apple will introduce a 14.1-inch version to the iPad Pro family with the next generation, complete with 512GB storage by default (going up to 4TB) and 16GB RAM.

According to my resource, Apple is developing a new 14.1-inch iPad M2 with 512GB and 16GB of base memory. The new M2 line is expected to include a new 11-inch model with no major changes, a new 12.9 model with reduced bezels and this new 14.1 iPad #Apple #AppleRumorJune 8, 2022 See more

Those specs would be a size-up from the current 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, which have 128GB default storage capacity and 8GB of RAM. 16GB RAM is only available on the current models if you speccing 1TB or 2TB storage.

This feels like a reaction to the 14.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra that launched earlier this year. However, this could have been Apple's plan for longer than that. We'd heard rumors before of larger 16-inch iPads, so perhaps this alleged 14-inch model is just a stop-off on the way to even larger Apple tablets.

Majin Bu also claims that the new iPads will be equipped with an Apple M2 chip, the silicon that just got announced at WWDC for the MacBook Air 2022 and MacBook Pro 2022. This would be the logical progression from the Apple M1 chip currently found in the 2021 iPad Pro and the iPad Air 2022.

There will apparently be thinner bezels on the 12.9-inch model too, Majin Bu says. The bezels on the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro are hardly enormous, but offering more active screen space on the same-sized tablet would be no bad thing.

Finally, Majin Bu says to look out for these new iPad Pro models to appear in October or November this year. That sounds like they won't appear at Apple's main iPhone 14 event expected for September, but at a similar October time period, similar to when we saw the MacBook Pro 2021 and the AirPods 3 last year.

With the current iPad Pro approaching eighteen months on the market, an upgrade feels imminent. Whether it will come in the form of M2 chips and a new size, is uncertain, so we'll be keeping an ear to the ground to see if more sources corroborate these big claims.