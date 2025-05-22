Apple’s ‘AI push’ could mean smart glasses arrive as soon as 2026

According to a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is seeking to release a set of smart glasses by end of 2026 as part of a "push into AI-enhanced gadgets."

The Apple Glasses, meant to take on the Meta Ray-Ban glasses and any upcoming products built on the Android XR platform that Google showed off this week, have entered a ramped up development to meet the target date. Prototypes should be produced by the end of this year, the Bloomberg report claims.

With OpenAI buying former Apple Chief Design Officer Jony Ive's company (which he started with OpenAI's Sam Altman) to build the 'iPhone of AI' it seems the Cupertino giant is feeling the pressure.

In April, it was reported that Apple CEO Tim Cook is "obsessed" with launching a pair of Apple Glasses.

Like other smart glasses, the Apple version is supposed to feature cameras, microphones and speakers. Coupled with Apple Intelligence and Siri, they could potentially analyze the external world and take on tasks like music playback, live translations, and phone calls.

Gurman claims that Apple wants its glasses to use augmented reality (AR) to use displays and other tech to show digital content on the lens, but that feature might not come any time soon.

Allegedly, Apple's Vision Products Group, makers of the Vision Pro headset, will develop this product. And while they are working on a new version of Apple's spatial computing headset, apparently, Glasses are getting the bulk of the focus.

The group is supposed to be helping design a chip meant for smart glasses, which might launch next year.

The problem with Apple Intelligence

(Image credit: Future)

Much of Apple's future plans depend on the company bolstering Apple Intelligence, something the company has struggled with since its take on AI was announced in June of 2024.

A number of reports have come out in the last few months that claim that Apple couldn't get its priorities in order especially when it comes to Siri.

Recently, Apple has started to open up its walled garden by allowing third-party LLMs to help bolster Apple Intelligence alongside ChatGPT which is already integrated with Siri.

For the rumored glasses to succeed in the way Apple wants, the company will have to offer a more robust version of its AI tools, including a smarter version of its personal assistant. That could happen with the iOS 19 update likely to arrive later this year. Not only will iOS 19 offer a redesign for Apple's iPhone software, it's supposed to give Apple Intelligence a boost.

Other AI gadgets

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There have been rumors that Apple was working on an Apple Watch or Apple Watch Ultra that would feature a camera; however, Gurman claims those plans have been squashed.

A rumored AirPods update that would feature built-in cameras is still in the works. Reportedly, those earbuds would launch next year as well.

Next year could be big for Apple with new products and overhauled classics. Apple's first foldable phone should also launch late next year.