visionOS 26: Everything we know about Apple Vision Pro's next major update

WWDC 2025 is right around the corner, and Apple is expected to dish out some big updates on its suite of devices — including the Apple Vision Pro.

First and foremost, Apple's annual developer conference looks to shake up naming conventions for its software, so instead of visionOS 3, we could see visionOS 26 take over. And if Bloomberg's report is accurate, the next version of Apple's spatial operating system is set to be "feature-packed."

We've seen how the Vision Pro headset has evolved over the years, including adding Apple Intelligence and more features with visionOS 2.4 and creating special immersive experiences like "Bono: Stories of Surrender" made for the Vision Pro.

But Apple has more in the tank, and whatever is unveiled to arrive in the next visionOS update could give us a sneak peek at what's to come further down the line in other rumored headsets, like the Vision Pro 2 or Apple Glasses.

Here's what to expect from visionOS 26 at WWDC 2025, including more Apple Intelligence features, eye-scrolling and an all-new Gaming app.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As with iOS 26, iPadOS 26 and macOS 26 Tahoe, we expect to see visionOS 26 be announced during Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference, taking place from June 9 to June 13 (here's how to watch the Apple WWDC 2025 keynote).

Since visionOS 26 has yet to be officially announced, we won't know when it will be released until it's revealed on stage. However, we can make a calculated estimate of when users can check it out.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Apple's first major update to its spatial computing OS, visionOS 2, arrived on September 16 — alongside other updates to its products. With this in mind, visionOS 26 is expected to be released in mid-September, which is when Apple traditionally brings out its updates.

However, we can also predict that a visionOS 26 developer beta will arrive sometime in July.

(Image credit: Future)

Since its launch, visionOS on the Vision Pro has always kept that Apple aesthetic, like a combination between iOS, iPadOS and macOS. Now, rumor has it the Cupertino tech giant will be making some design tweaks, but more importantly, its look is tipped to inspire a major interface overhaul for iPhone, Macs and more

According to MacRumors, visionOS 26 will deliver some minor design changes to its user interface. Not much is known about what these changes could be, but it will hopefully bring a fresh coat of paint for cleaner, smoother navigation.

Interestingly, iOS 26 is expected to get a massive UI redesign, along with iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26 and tvOS 26. This is apparently part of codename "Solarium," with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggesting it will bring "consistency and unification" across Apple's ecosystem.

What's more, this design update is tipped to be inspired by visionOS. That means we may see more translucent backgrounds and potentially circular app icons. We won't know how this looks until it arrives, and while visionOS 26 may not see a significant design change, expect its look to drop on other platforms.

visionOS Gaming app

(Image credit: Future)

This is the big one. The Apple Vision Pro does have its mix of VR/AR games, such as Vacation Simulator, Thrasher, Proton Pulse Vision and more, but it hasn't exactly expanded its venture into gaming like other headsets, like the Meta Quest 3.

This may all change, as Apple will reportedly announce a new dedicated gaming app at WWDC 2025. It's expected to be a multi-platform app across Apple's devices, replacing the current Game Center service and making Apple Arcade titles and third-party games via the App Store more accessible.

According to rumors, there has been a push from Apple to explore more of its gaming capabilities, with murmurs of its Gaming app looking to rival Xbox last year. This appears to be the case, and the Vision Pro is expected to take full advantage of it.

visionOS 26: PSVR 2 controller support

(Image credit: Sony | Remix via Nick Bush)

A report from 9to5Mac indicates Apple is bringing VR controller support to its Vision Pro headset. Specifically, PSVR 2's Sense controllers. This would bring a new realm of gameplay to the headset, as for now it only includes hand tracking or Bluetooth gamepad, like the PlayStation DualSense or Xbox controller.

We could see more exciting titles become available with controllers involved, such as Resident Evil 4 Remake and Resident Evil Village in VR, seeing as these titles have already made their way onto iPhone and Mac, and Apple has seemingly struck a good partnership with Sony. We may also see more VR or mixed reality experiences through Apple Arcade made for visionOS.

We won't know for sure until it's announced, but Apple looks to have big plans in store when it comes to gaming, and it won't be leaving out the Vision Pro (and other spatial computing devices that may arrive).

Eye-scrolling feature

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As per a Bloomberg report, Apple will bring an eye-scrolling feature to its Vision Pro headset. This adds to its built-in eye-tracking support, which already allows users to look at an app or element they want to interact with and use a hand gesture (thumb and index finger) to click on it.

This could mean using your eyes to look up or down at a page you're seeing and having it automatically scroll, but using a method that's user-friendly that doesn't make you feel uncomfortable.

This feature is set to be included in Apple's own apps, but there will be an API toolkit so it can be used in third-party apps, too.

Apple Intelligence

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Thanks to visionOS 2.4, the Vision Pro has finally seen many Apple Intelligence features come onboard. Now, there's Writing Tools across apps for suggestions, rewrites and adjusting tone, Image Playground for generative AI image creation, Genmoji to create your own AI emojis, Smart Reply, AI-powered search in Photos and more.

So, what else will arrive with visionOS 26? Well, considering the launch of Apple Intelligence didn't take off all too well and we have yet to see a more personalized Siri, we're hoping to see major improvements come our way.

Since rumors point to Apple delivering unified integration across all of its products (there's now an Apple Vision Pro app on iPhone), there's reason to believe that any AI updates coming to iOS 26 will also come to visionOS 26.

So far, this could include upgraded AI for Siri, third-party AI integration and the use of AI in more apps. What's more, there's word of an AI battery management feature, which would work well for the Vision Pro's battery.

Apple Intelligence should be a big talking point at WWDC this year, and it would be a surprise to see visionOS 26 get left on the sidelines if all the other OS platforms receive updates.

Accessibility features

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As for something we know will be arriving, Apple announced a wealth of accessibility upgrades for visionOS 26 that is set to arrive later this year.

For Apple Vision Pro, these features include the following:

Braille Access : Allowing users to open any app by typing with Braille Screen Input or a connected braille device.

: Allowing users to open any app by typing with Braille Screen Input or a connected braille device. Accessibility Reader : A new reading mode designed to simplify text for users with a wide range of disabilities (such as dyslexia or low vision).

: A new reading mode designed to simplify text for users with a wide range of disabilities (such as dyslexia or low vision). Enhanced View : Specifically for Apple Vision Pro users, this update to Zoom can magnify everything in view with the main camera, including their surroundings.

: Specifically for Apple Vision Pro users, this update to Zoom can magnify everything in view with the main camera, including their surroundings. Improved eye tracking : This will make it easier to type on the in-display keyboard.

: This will make it easier to type on the in-display keyboard. Shortcuts: The Accessibility Assistant shortcut has been added to visionOS and will feature Hold The Thought to capture and recall information in a note.

visionOS 26: Promising upgrades?

The Apple Vision Pro hasn't been the tech giant's most popular product, mainly thanks to its $3,499 price tag. But as Apple looks to expand its venture into spatial computing, especially against upcoming competitors like Android XR, it needs to bring even more features for people to get excited about — especially if a Vision Pro 2 or lower-cost headset is on the cards.

If visionOS 26 doubles down on Apple's gaming efforts, bringing support for VR controllers (or its own) into the fold and delivering a dedicated Gaming app that features some of the best VR/MR games around, then the Vision Pro will have a lot more going for it.

It won't be long until we learn more about visionOS 26 and all of its updates, as WWDC 2025 is kicking off on June 9. Stay tuned.