All Three iPhone 12 Models Will Have 5G (Report)

If a new report is to believed, Apple won't just have an iPhone 12 with 5G in 2020 -- it'll have three of them.

Citing sources familiar with Apple's plans, Nikkei reports that Apple plans to ship at least 80 million 5G iPhones next year, and that there will be three options available. That leads us to believe that the successors to the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will all have 5G capability.

The 5G-enabled iPhone 12 will reportedly pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon X55 modem, which is designed to deliver fast speeds on 5G networks. Nikkei also claims the new iPhones will feature Apple's A14 processor with 5-nanometer chip technology. (The current A13 Bionic chip uses a 7 nanometer process.)

The report goes on to lend further weight to previous iPhone 12 rumors we've heard, including that there will be at least two models with OLED displays and an advanced 3D rear camera for more immersive augmented reality.

Apple has long been rumored to have a 5G iPhone in development, though we've heard conflicting reports of just how many new models will support 5G networking, as well as when the 5G iPhone may arrive. While the iPhone 12 will likely use Qualcomm modems for 5G, Apple is expected to eventually build its own, as it purchased Intel's modem business earlier this year.

Several of Apple's Android-based rivals have already released 5G phones, including the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G and LG V50 ThinQ 5G. However, if this latest report proves true, Apple could have an arsenal of 5G phones ready to take on the eventual Galaxy S11 and other competitors by late next year.