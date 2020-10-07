Apple Event preview: iPhone 12, AirPods Studio and all the new products

The iPhone 12 is finally coming after several months of rumors and leaks. The Apple event will take place October 13, where Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhone 12 models along with other new products.

The invite says "Hi, Speed." which could refer to 5G, the A14 Bionic processor or both. So what can you expect from Apple's big show?

Here's our iPhone 12 event preview, including how to watch the event, the scoop on the iPhone 12 lineup and latest info on other Apple products that could be launched.

How to watch Apple's Oct. 13 iPhone 12 event

The iPhone 12 event will get underway at 1 pm ET/ 10 am PT on October 13, and it will be entirely virtual due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The iPhone 12 event will stream on Apple.com. We also expect Apple to stream its October 13 event on YouTube, just as it did with the September Apple event.

iPhone 12 lineup

Based on previous reports, the iPhone 12 pre-orders will start the Friday after the Apple event, which will be Oct. 16. The iPhone 12 release date would come one week later on Oct. 23.

Apple is said to be launching four iPhone 12 models in a range of sizes. This includes the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

All of the new iPhones should offer a faster and more efficient A14 Bionic processor, as well as 5G connectivity, which is a first for Apple. You can also expect OLED displays across the board, so no more LCD screens.

So how will the iPhone 12 differ from the iPhone 12 Pro? The iPhone 12 mini and regular iPhone 12 will likely feature two rear cameras (a wide and ultra-wide lens) while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro should pack a third telephoto camera for optical zoom.

There’s some debate around this, but a LiDAR sensor should appear on at least the iPhone 12 Pro Max. This sensor, introduced on the iPad Pro 2020, should enhance the camera performance as well as augmented reality experiences.

As far as pricing, the latest leak points to the iPhone 12 mini starting at $649 and the iPhone 12 costing $749. The iPhone 12 Pro would start at $999 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max $1,099.

The iPhone 12 models will likely start with 64GB of storage, while the iPhone 12 Pro series should have 128GB standard. Apple doesn’t list the RAM, but based on leaks the iPhone 12 models will likely get 4GB of RAM and the Pro versions should get 6GB.

Apple may support 20W fast charing across the board on the iPhone 12, but multiple reports point to Apple not including a charger at all in order to save on costs while helping the environment. So you’ll likely have to pay extra if you want fast charging.

Apple may unveil other new products at its October event, including the AirPods Studio and a new HomePod mini speaker. Apple just removed third-party headphones and speakers from its stores, so this is a surefire sign that Apple is getting ready to launch new audio products.

The AirPods Pro should be Apple's first over-ear headphones, which will compete against the likes of the Bose 700, Sony WH-1000XM4 and the other best noise cancelling headphones.

We've also heard that Apple is readying AirTags, a new kind of product finder that will go right up against Tile and the best key finders. AirTags should stand out with its use of Ultra Wideband and the ability to find products via an augmented reality app.

Apple Silicon MacBook and AirPower?

While it's possible, we don't expect Apple to announce its first Apple Silicon MacBook at the October event. The latest leaks point to a possible separate November event, but we'll have to see. Apple has said that the first Macs powered by the company's own chips will appear this year, and the expectation is that the MacBook and MacBook Pro are first in line.

Another rumored product supposed in the works is a revived AirPower wireless charging mat. Apple first announced AirPower back in 2017 but scrapped it two years later when the promised product proved too difficult to produce. However, rumors consistently suggest Apple has gone back to the drawing board, with a wireless charging accessory in the pipeline.