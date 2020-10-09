AirPods Studio price just leaked — and it's shockingly high

Apple's rumored AirPods Studio over-ear headphones might not launch at the big Apple event on October 13 where the Cupertino company is set to reveal the iPhone 12. And when they do arrive, they could be some of the most expensive noise-cancelling headphones yet.

According to reliable tech leaker Jon Prosser, a source has said the AirPods Studio won't enter mass production until October 20, which Prosser posited could mean the headphones don’t get announced at the iPhone 12 launch event. Prosser later followed up to claim that the headphones will retail for a shockingly expensive $599, with a sport-minded variant launching for $350.

AirPods Studio 🎧 The renders that I shared last month seem to be the luxury variant — made of leather/metal.I’m being told they’ll retail for.... $599 😳There will be another sport-like variant made of cheaper materials for $350.They WILL NOT be at the October 13 event. https://t.co/awunRlGrD4 pic.twitter.com/le2cfmlC9POctober 9, 2020

That $599 price would make the AirPods Studio some of the most expensive noise-cancelling headphones around. The Sony WH-1000xM4 and Bose 700 cost around $200 less at $399 and $349 respectively, and those are the best noise-cancelling headphones you can currently buy. A $249 price difference between the premium and sport models would also be a major surprise, and makes us wonder what kind of tech would be packed into the former.

The AirPods Studio are expected to bring in powerful active noise cancellation, Siri integration, and other clever features such as the ability to detect which way the headphones are being worn and balance sound output appropriately. A custom equalizer is also expected to feature as well, and will enable users to carefully adjust the sound of the headphones on their iOS or Mac devices.

Prosser also speculated that the AirPods Studio might not even get a launch event, unless the headphones are announced at a rumored November event where Apple is expected to reveal its first ARM-based MacBook. Or the AirPods Studio could simply be revealed via a press release, something Apple has done before with the likes of the latest MacBook Air.

If it can offer some clever and neatly designed software to allow the AirPods Studio to be finely tuned to each user and what they are listening to, then Apple could be on to a winner. But the AirPods Studio would be ridiculously expensive at $599, and would need some serious tech to make shoppers consider skipping Bose and Sony. We should hopefully know more about Apple's headphones in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.