Live
iPhone 12 event live blog: Last-minute leaks and all the news
The latest news from Apple's huge iPhone 12 event
The most anticipated tech event of the year is finally upon us. Kicking off today (October 13) at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, Apple's "Hi, Speed" showcase will finally see the reveal of the iPhone 12 as well as a handful of other long-awaited Apple gadgets.
Now that last month's Time Flies event has taken the wraps off of the Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4, we're expecting Apple's fleet of 5G phones to take center stage today. And it could be joined by exciting new audio and smart home products. Here's a quick look at what to expect:
iPhone 12: Apple's new phone is expected to come in four variations, each complete with OLED screens and 5G support. While the iPhone 12 mini will likely be a popular pick for many, we could also see an iPhone 12 Pro range with 120Hz displays and advanced LiDAR sensors.
HomePod mini: Apple is expected to unveil a smaller, cheaper version of its HomePod speaker, with better Siri smarts and hopefully even better audio for an Apple-connected home.
AirPods Studio: Apple could have its first premium over-ear headphones with the AirPods Studio, which are expected to rival Bose and Sony with active noise-cancellation and a unique, modular design. Recent reports indicate that the AirPods Studio are coming later than expected, so they're a "maybe for today's event."
AirPower: Apple officially killed off its in-development AirPower wireless charging mat last year, but new rumors suggest it could make a comeback.
We'll be covering the big Apple event live, so be sure to bookmark this page to catch all of the iPhone 12 news as it happens.
According to regular leaker Jon Prosser, Apple may release the iPhone 12 and iPad Air 4 at the same time. His theory? Apple doesn’t want people to try out the new A14 processor before the new iPhone is out.
It seems like Apple doesn’t want the A14 in iPad Air to make it into people’s hands before iPhone 12 🧐 Looks like they’re going to be doing pre-orders and shipping iPad Air at the same time as iPhone 12...October 12, 2020
The iPhone 12 could be getting a huge camera upgrade, if recent leaks are to be believed. Leaker @PineLeaks claims that digital and optical zoom will be getting a “massive boost” this year, and that night mode will be extended to the iPhone 12’s telephoto camera. With the Google Pixel 5 about to release, we’re not surprised to see Apple step up its photo game, especially in the software department.
https://t.co/0tUq8jA5BSDigital and Optical Zoom will be getting a massive boost this year. The standard iPhone 12 will completely rely on software for this, still. You will get an significantly extended digital zoom, both quality and distance wise.October 11, 2020
One of the most interesting last-minute iPhone 12 leaks could be a big one for old-school Apple fans. The upcoming flagship will reportedly bring back Apple's MagSafe technology, which was that handy, trip-safe magnetic charging port from your old MacBooks. The tech will allegedly be revived to deliver a new kind of wireless charging for the iPhone 12 — we're eager to see how that shakes out in real world use.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.