iPhone 12 colors just leaked for every model — here they are

It just wouldn't be an iPhone launch day without a flurry of massive last-minute leaks. Just hours before today's iPhone 12 event, prominent leaker Evan Blass has revealed the full color lineup for every iPhone 12 model, confirming many of the rumors we've heard while giving us our best up-close look yet.

Posted on social media site Voice, Blass reveals what look like official renders for all four versions of the iPhone 12, with some interesting variations throughout. Here's what the full lineup looks like:

(Image credit: Evan Blass/Voice)

Apple's starting iPhone 12 models get a more colorful palate, including a vibrant blue option, a green model that mimics the iPad Air 4 and an attractive (Product) Red variation. Meanwhile, the Pro models seem to stick to Apple's tried and true gold, gray and silver options, while adding in an attractive navy blue option that's been the subject of many leaks over the past few months.

(Image credit: Evan Blass/Voice)

These colors are largely in line with recent rumors and leaks, though previously rumored colors such as violet and yellow appear to be absent. As with previous iPhone generations, it looks like the cheaper iPhone 12 models will have colors that pop a bit more, while the Pro models opt for a classier look.

We only have hours to go before we find out whether these colors are the real deal, as Apple's "Hi, Speed" iPhone 12 event kicks off today at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. We'll be covering all the news as it happens live, so be sure to bookmark our iPhone 12 live blog for the latest.