Apple AirTag release date, price, functionality and Find My integration

Apple today announced Apple AirTag, a proprietary keyfinder designed to help you locate your lost items. An individual AirTag costs $29 and features Apple’s ultra wideband (UWB) technology, which could provide superior range and more accurate location tracking than Bluetooth.

Apple's looking to challenge the Tile for title of best key finder on the market, and it has a good chance if it works as advertised. The product integrates with Apple's Find My app, providing visual and audio guides to arrive at your AirTag's location with a feature called Precision Finding.

Like other key finders, AirTag is attached and/or placed in objects you want to keep track of, whether it's keys, computers, wallets and purses or something else valuable. It's searchable in your Find My network along with your other Apple devices.

Here's everything else there is to know about Apple's long-anticipated AirTag, from price and release date to how AirTag works and the companion accessories becoming available.

(Image credit: Apple)

The Apple AirTags release date is April 30, with pre-orders starting on April 23. Apple announced AirTags during an online event on April 20 .

Apple AirTag price

(Image credit: Apple)

Each Apple AirTag costs $29. That's competitive for a single tracker, considering Apple rival Samsung recently launched the Bluetooth-powered Galaxy Smart Tag for $30. The SmartTag Plus offers similar ultra wideband connectivity, but sells for $40.

Meanwhile, the Tile Pro costs $35, while the Tile Mate costs $25.

You can also get a 4-pack of AirTags for $99, which is worth the savings if you have multiple items to track. Each AirTag is customizable with engravings, too.

How Apple AirTag works

There's a key difference between current key finders and how Apple AirTag works. Most key finders connect to your phone via Bluetooth. But AirTags use the U1 Ultra Wideband sensor Apple added to 2019's iPhone 11 models and that are included in subsequent releases like last fall's iPhone 12 .

(Image credit: Apple)

AirTag will work with Find My, a built-in app on the iPhone that already lets you locate friends and Apple products based on their location information. The iOS 14.5 beta references to the ability to track items like keys and luggage in the Find My app, making AirTags a natural fit for the service.

(Image credit: Apple)

When you want to arrive at an AirTag, your iPhone will show helpful overlays through the Find My app's Precision Finding feature. You'll see the precise distance to your AirTag, along with an arrow pointing in the direction you should go. You'll also get haptic and audible feedback to help you locate your missing object.

Apple is selling optional AirTag accessories. You can attach a single AirTag to a custom strap, making the AirTag more keychain-friendly.

There's also a line of Hermes AirTag accessories, similar to the Hermes Apple Watch bands. Along with a basic keychain, Apple is offering an Hermes luggage tag with the designer brand's inscription.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple AirTag outlook

Keyfinders, even ones made by Apple, aren’t the most sought-after products. It's useful for people concerned about misplacing things, but it's not a device you might need on a daily basis. When something important goes missing though, you'll be happy you have it.

For the price and deep integration with Find May, AirTag could be the most sensible iPhone accessory yet. We'll need to see how well the keyfinders perform compared to existing Tile and Samsung alternatives.