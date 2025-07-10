Hurry! AirTags 4-pack just fell to a new lowest price for Amazon Prime Day — only $16 each!

Apple's AirTags have been a game-changer for me. Before the trackers came along I was constantly losing things and it became a ritual to spend 10 minutes looking for my keys before leaving the house.

So when I tell you a 4-pack of AirTags is now down to just $64 in Amazon’s Prime Day sale, I hope it comes in handy. That means you can snag each one for just $16 and use them on whatever it is that you're always losing track of.

I've put AirTags on just about everything (because I try and stock up when there's a sale on) including my keys, wallet, a couple of bags and even my bicycle. The great thing about AirTags is there's a whole load of mounts and grips available to attach them to different items.

And I'm not the only one — a number of my Tom's Guide colleagues also swear by Apple's AirTags for locating things like lost luggage. Last week, Apple expanded the use of AirTags with iOS 18.2 so you can now share their location with major airlines.

There's a simple reason that AirTags have the edge over the other best key finders and it's due to the ubiquity of Apple's Find My network. As long as someone has Find My set up on their iPhone (or iPad), it will automatically ping passing AirTags. Other key finders rely on specific apps or less popular devices to operate — which makes it harder to track their location around the world.

If, like me, you need to find your keys somewhere in your house, you can ping an AirTag via Bluetooth and Ultra Wideband (UWB) from your iPhone and tell them to start playing a sound from the on-board speaker. If you have a newer iPhone, you can use UWB and Precision Finding to guide you to the missing tracker with on-screen directions.

While AirTags are frequently discounted, but this is the best price I've seen for them recently. From memory, the 4-pack often falls to around $69, so getting them at $64 is a nice bonus. Just remember to change the coin cell batteries after a year so they keep powered up.

