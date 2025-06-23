I ditched my AirTag for this smarter key tracker — and I love it

Everyone I know raves about how helpful it is for them to attach an AirTag on their keychain to keep track of their keys, but my issue is that AirTags are quite obvious — which gives potential thieves a quick opportunity of removing them. That’s why I ditched mine in favor of this smart key tracker that doubles as a handy key organizer.

The KeySmart iPro is a smart key organizer that neatly organizes my keys together, while also acting as a lifesaving tool in the event it goes missing thanks to its Find My support. Essentially, it’s an AirTag disguised as a key organizer and I love it. For less than the cost of two AirTags, I think the KeySmart iPro still has value. I'd go far to say it's one of the best key finders around. Here’s why.

KeySmart iPro: $49 at Amazon Keep your keys organized and in one place with the KeySmart iPro, which also supports Apple's Find My function to keep track of its location in the event it's lost or missing. There's also a built-in flashlight when you need it.

Price check: $49 @ KeySmart

I have so much stuff on my keychain that it’s gotten so out of control in the last year, so I needed a change — but still want the peace of mind that an AirTag offers. I got all of that and more when I finally switched to the KeySmart iPro because of how it better organizes my keys. In fact, it can support up to 14 keys thanks in part to its design that lets me quickly expand it. While I don’t have that many keys on me, I did manage to get the six main keys I need for my home.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Much like a Swiss Army Knife, all the keys fold inside of it — but it typically accommodates standard keys that are uniformly flat. Meaning, I can’t install my car key because of how the fob has a thicker base for its controls.

Despite this, I managed to get all my other keys to fit inside of the KeySmart iPro after carefully figuring out how to best place them inside.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

What I really love most about it is how it supports Apple’s Find My function, which practically gives it the same tracking abilities of the AirTag — but in a discreet design.

Through the Find My app, I can see its location on a map and even play a sound to help me track it down easier around my home if I forgot where I put it last. On top of that, I really appreciate the notification I get every time it senses that I’ve left it behind.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Unlike other smart key finders, like those from Tile or Nomad’s Tracking Card, it doesn’t rely on a battery I need to replace — nor does it require a proprietary charging cable. Instead, the KeySmart iPro features a USB-C port covered by a plastic flap that’s much more convenient in my opinion.

Not only is it rated for up to 30 days of battery life, but the simple fact it’s a USB-C port makes it more ideal because I can charge it just about anywhere. There's also a built-in flashlight, which isn't as powerful as my phone's flashlight, but nonetheless helpful when I can't find anything else around.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Now that I’ve been using this, I don’t plan on going back to a regular keychain with an AirTag attached to it. For its $49 cost, I think it justifies its value over other smart key finders, especially when it actually organizes my keys. And yes, it comes with a bottle opener as well so now I don't have to ask a waiter for one at a BYOB restaurant.