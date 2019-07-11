If you haven't tried smart luggage yet, you're missing out on the best upgrade to carry-ons since 360-degree wheels and telescoping handles. These suitcases are packed with features like GPS locators, USB ports to charge your devices, motorized wheels and built-in scale systems. Oh, and most of them are TSA-approved.

You do need to remove batteries from these bags if you're checking them, but overall smart luggage can be a very versatile travel companion. Based on our research, these are the best smart-luggage options for every kind of traveler.

How We Picked

To create this list, we looked at the top picks from Travel + Leisure, Forbes, TripSavvy and other sites, as well as the top-selling models on Amazon. From there, we narrowed down the list to these models based on smart features, price, practicality and other factors.

Best Smart Luggage Overall

(Image credit: Away)

Away Travel Bigger Carry-On Best Smart Luggage Overall SPECIFICATIONS Size: 22.7 x 14.7 x 9.6 inches | Weight: 7.8 pounds | Capacity: 47.9L | Ports: 2 USB A and 1 USB C | Battery Size: 10,000 mAh | TSA Approved: Yes Reasons to Buy Charges phones up to five times Lifetime warranty Scratch-resistant exterior Read the full Away Travel Bigger Carry-On review Check Amazon

Away is the cult favorite when it comes to smart luggage. Its sleek design, multiple size options and practical features made it the first suitcase to successfully break into the influencer market. Founded by former Warby Parker executives, the Away delivers on design while keeping your devices charged for any adventure. The Bigger Carry-On's compression bag gives you maximum packing capacity while still fitting into overhead bins, but the battery pack pops out quickly if you need to check the bag. The exterior is scratch-resistant, but if there's any kind of issue with your Away, you're covered with a lifetime warranty.

What reviewers say:

Tom's Guide: "[It's] a well-designed smart suitcase with plenty of room and a removable battery for charging your gadgets."

WIRED: “The hard polycarbonate shell wiped clean and didn't show any scuffs on the matte surface after a week of being chucked into trunks, kicked around a hotel room floor, and being checked and tossed onto a baggage carousel."

(Image credit: Adiamo)

The Andiamo Classic SPECIFICATIONS Size: 22 x 14 x 8.5 inches | Weight: 10.4 pounds | Capacity: 35L | Ports: 1 USB A port | Battery Size: No battery included | TSA Approved: Yes Reasons to Buy Great design Fun color options Trial period Reasons to Avoid Heavy Need to bring your own battery Check Walmart

For those who can pull off the retro-trunk aesthetic, the Andiamo Classic suitcase delivers with vibrant, high-gloss finishes and a zipper-less frame. The "royal sapphire" option especially catches our eye. As for the luggage's smart features, the RFID-blocking technology pocket keeps sensitive materials safe. There's also a single USB port, but you'll need to supply your own removable battery. It's pretty heavy for a carry-on, and it's definitely not the smartest bag out there, but it certainly looks nice and reviewers seem to love it.

What reviewers say:

Forbes: "Now you can sparkle like the fanciest jet setters with the shiniest roller around."

Luggage Spots: "[It’s] without a doubt one of the best pieces of luggage available on the market in recent years. It is now one of my most frequently used pieces and I love it. With a 100-day trial period, no harm in trying it out first!"

(Image credit: Arlo Skye)

Arlo Skye Polycarbonate Carry-on SPECIFICATIONS Size: 22 x 14 x 9 inches | Weight: 8.5 pounds | Capacity: 39.5L | Ports: 1 USB C and 1 USB A | Battery Size: 10,050 mAh | TSA Approved: Yes Reasons to Buy Sleek appearance Easy-to-use battery Reasons to Avoid Pricey for a suitcase with only one smart feature Check Walmart

Arlo Skye’s most popular carry-on is so for a reason: It's deceivingly lightweight, comes in five beautiful finishes, and has just enough smart features to make air travel easier. Two TSA-approved combination locks effectively end the need for luggage zippers. You can charge your device on the go with the USB C and A Ports, and pop out the battery with a simple press when your bag gets gate-checked. Silent Run Lisof wheels make the bag a pleasant companion, while hand-stitched handles add the designer touch you'd expect from Louis Vuitton and Tumi alums. Great customer service is simply an added bonus.

What reviewers say:

Travel + Leisure: "I’ve never considered this a necessary luggage amenity, as someone who travels with a portable battery pack, but it is easier than unearthing a small battery from your backpack and potentially carries a higher charge capacity."

Forbes: "I tested it on a trip to Mexico and am reasonably confident I have never had such a big crush on a carry-on bag. Built of scratch-resistant aluminum with Florentine leather handles and trim, the 9.5-pound case sports a removable high-speed charger with two USB ports and purrs along on whisper-quiet Japanese quad wheels."

Smartest Smart Luggage

(Image credit: Samsara)

Samsara Carry-On Smartest Smart Luggage SPECIFICATIONS Size: 22 x 13 x 9 inches | Weight: 9 pounds | Capacity: 35L | Ports: 1 USB A and 1 USB C | Battery Size: 10,000 mAh | TSA Approved: Yes Reasons to Buy Brilliant smart unit Smartphone app integration Reasons to Avoid Pricey for a carry-on suitcase Check Walmart

The Samsara smart unit elevates it from every other carry-on on this list. It's packed with neat interior and exterior features, like an LED light system and Bluetooth sensors that alert the owner via smartphone app when the bag is opened for random checks. The app also tracks the bag and sends out notifications when the bag moves outside the Bluetooth radius. Two USB ports quickly juice up your devices, while the flat top acts as a shelf for laptops and tablets. It weighs 20% less than other aluminum alloy cases, too.

What reviewers say:

Forbes: "If you are the technical type, and love to know where your precious personal items are at any moment of a journey, then Samsara Luggage is for you."

Travel + Leisure: "[It's] for travelers who want to stay productive while they're on the road. The super light, compact suitcase has a flat top that can double as a desk, and power ports for you to charge all your devices so you can stay connected wherever you go."

(Image credit: Incase)

Incase ProConnected 4 Wheel Hubless Roller SPECIFICATIONS Size: 22 x 14 x 9 inches | Weight: 9 pounds | Capacity: 32L | Ports: 2 USB A and 1 USB C | Battery Size: 20,100 mAh | TSA Approved: Yes Reasons to Buy Powerful battery Removable wheels for overhead storage Reasons to Avoid Limited interior space for belongings Check Walmart

The Los Angeles-based Incase has an extensive lineup of top-notch luggage, but its smart suitcases definitely stand out. The battery holds enough reserve power to charge a MacBook via USB-C, and there are two additional USB-A ports to keep the rest of your technology charged. Using the product's app, you can monitor the battery life, as well as the bag's location. We're also fans of the removable wheels, which make overhead storage a breeze. If you sign up for Incase's newsletter, you'll get 15% off your purchase.

What reviewers say:

Amazon verified review: "Great quality, very stylish. No complaints."

Incase verified review: "I was able to charge my phone on the go and everyone was asking were I had purchased it. It got a lot of attention. Definitely the luggage to buy."

(Image credit: Reyleo)

REYLEO Hardside Spinner Carry-on SPECIFICATIONS Size: 21.3 x 13.8 x 8.1 inches | Weight: 5.5 pounds | Capacity: 37L | Ports: 2 USB A ports | Battery Size: No battery included | TSA Approved: Yes Reasons to Buy Affordable Lightweight Reasons to Avoid Breaks easily Limited pockets $53.99 View at Amazon

If you're looking for affordable, no-frills smart luggage, REYLEO bags are the cheapest option. For a non-smart suitcase $60 is modest, so the fact this bag has USB ports is impressive. But it's also a $60 suitcase, you'll obviously need to power it with your own battery and be extra mindful when tossing it around during travel. Amazon reviews share mixed reports on quality, with some instances of damaged charging ports and fragile zippers. This one is worth a look, but there are trade-offs.

What reviewers say:

Amazon Verified Purchase: "Even when stuffed at capacity, the bag maintains its shape and size so I remain compliant with my airline's carry-on limits."

Amazon Verified Purchase: "I like this bag, but I'm giving it 4 stars, because the USB port broke, before I was even able to use it."