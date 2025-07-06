Get two for under $20 — Anker's SmartTrack link 2-pack is an affordable AirTag alternative

Losing your keys and other items is no fun. At best, losing something meaningful is a significant inconvenience and at worst, it can be a life-altering problem.

That's where devices like the beloved Apple AirTags and Tile trackers can be a game-changer. But the best item trackers can be pricey.

Thankfully, Anker has its SmartTrack Link trackers for $19 for a 2-pack. At full price, a single AirTag costs $29, which means this deal will net you two trackers for $10 less than the price of one AirTag. It sounds like a no-brainer (sorry, Android users, this is iOS only).

Anker SmartTrack Link 2-pack: was $35 now $19 at Amazon These trackers have full access to Apple's Find My network, which means if you lose an item, you'll be able to find it. All you need to do is use the pre-installed Find My app (included with your iPhone) and add the SmartTrack Link to the Items tab. In moments, you'll be able to keep track of two of your belongings for $19.

Item trackers are an investment that can save you money in the long run. If you need to replace the fob for your car, it'll cost substantially more than $19. And that's only from a purely dollars-and-cents perspective — there's also the stress of dealing with the loss of something important.

What's also cool about trackers like the Anker SmartTrack Link is that they work in reverse, meaning you can find your phone using the tracker by double-tapping the button. Yes, they work even if your phone is in silent mode, letting you hear the alert.

There's a cool feature that'll give you instant left-behind alerts via the eufy Security app, and it doesn't require an extra subscription, further adding to the value these trackers bring to the table. You can even use the app to share access with friends and family, allowing them to help you keep track of things.

Perhaps the most significant value proposition is the replaceable CR2032. No longer will you need to buy new trackers when the battery runs low — simply replace the battery, and you can continue tracking your goodies.

This might be my favorite early Prime Day deal because it's affordable and can save you money, which is what really makes a deal stand out in the incredibly competitive market.