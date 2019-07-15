Bose's Sporty Apple AirPods Rivals Now $30 Off for Prime Day

Bose’s SoundSport Free are a great pair of sweat-resistant earbuds to wear for working out, and they're an excellent buy right now thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day offer.

Act fast: The deal ends Tuesday night (July 16) at midnight Pacific.

These large but light and comfortable earbuds are IPX4 rated, fit securely in your ears, and have up to 15 hours of charge combined between the buds and the wireless charging case you store them in. Of course, with this being a Bose product, the sound quality is excellent, delivering your audio with both balance and power.

Bose SoundSport Free Earbuds: was $199.99, now $169.99 @ Amazon

If you're a gym-goer who really cares about audio quality, then these Bose earbuds are aimed squarely at you.

You only get a single color choice, Ultraviolet with Midnight Blue, but the two dark shades combine to make an understated but intricate pattern on the earbuds’ casings that stands out more than the basic black of Powerbeats Pro.

The offer gives you 30% off the normal price, taking them down to $139.99. It’s an impressive deal that you should definitely take advantage of if you need a pair of earbuds for the gym.