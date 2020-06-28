Amazon Big Style Sale ends with epic face mask sale

Amazon is closing out its inaugural Amazon Big Style Sale with an epic sale on face masks. For a limited time, it's discounting various disposable and reusable face masks with deals starting as low as $8 for a 3-pack of washable face masks.

The sale includes washable masks from Levi's, handkerchiefs from Dockers, and disposable masks from Seniorwear. It's a particularly timely sale as the pandemic continues to rapidly spread across the country. (It's also likely we won't see discounts like this till Amazon Prime Day).

The Center for Diseases Control (CDC) recommends wearing face masks when venturing outside or when social distancing isn't possible. While a face mask doesn't guarantee protection from the virus, face masks and face coverings have proven to help reduce the chance of spread when worn by multiple people.

