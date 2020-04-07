AirPods X and Apple's Bose killers just leaked — and Beats could be phased out

AirPods X are coming sometime in early fall, while Apple's pair of Bose-killing, over-the-ear headphones could launch as soon as June, according to new leak concerning the Cupertino company's audio plans for the rest of the year.

Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser shared a series of tweets Tuesday morning (April 7) revealing what he believes are the prices and release dates for AirPods X and Apple Over-Ear Headphones.

According to Prosser, the fitness-focused AirPods X will cost around $200 and arrive sometime in September or October. That price is on par with Apple's newly discounted Powerbeats Pro, while the tentative release date falls when Apple's iPhone 12 keynote would likely take place.

You ready for this? 👀Apple Over-Ear HeadphonesCodename: B515(Think Beats 700)$350Aimed for WWDCAirPods XCodename: B517For sports/running(think Beats X)~$200Aimed for Sept/Oct☝️ Probably what DigiTimes thought was “AirsPods Pro Lite”End goal: phase out Beats 🤫April 7, 2020

The 'Apple Over-Ear Headphones' will cost a heftier $250 and could be revealed at this year's WWDC 2020, which is taking place online. Prosser says these cans are positioned to take on the Bose 700 with active noise cancellation, our top pick among the best headphones available now.

A pair of over-ear wireless Apple headphones leaked in iOS 14's developer version, making a June launch a possibility. We believed the icon supported the AirPods X leaked Target product listing, but Prosser's tweet suggest otherwise.

For several years Apple pushed new audio products under the Beats label, but as AirPods and AirPods Pro appear in more ears, it's possible the company is looking to shift its branding and consolidate the division.

While it's hard to believe Apple will completely dissolve Beats, which it acquired in 2014, there are a few indicators that it's taking a backseat to AirPods. Prosser tweeted an image of a 40% Beats sale available to current Apple employees, and non-employees can regularly find Beats products at a considerable discount.

Apple has also been selling Beats products at 40% for employees only to try to clear out inventory pic.twitter.com/L1R6nULv1QApril 7, 2020

If the AirPods army wasn't large enough, we could soon see swathes of people wearing plastic-looking white cans or whatever form AirPods X take.