Abode's new home security camera is just $35

The prices of the best home security cameras keeps falling. And now, there's another affordable option, this time from Adobe. The latest is the new Abode Cam 2, which will cost just $29.99 and support 24/7 video recording. What's more, you won't need to own Abode's home security kit to use the camera.

Here's what we know about the camera, which is available for preorder today, and will ship in April.

The Abode Cam 2 is available at an introductory price of $29.99, and will ship in April; at that point, its price will increase to $34.99.

The Abode Cam 2 looks a lot like another one of the best home security cameras, the Wyze Cam v3. Both look like small cubes with a telescoping base. Like the Wyze Cam, the Abode Cam 2 has Wi-Fi, but needs to be plugged into a power source to work, so it's not a truly wireless camera like those from Arlo or Blink.

As with most security cameras, the Abode Cam 2 can record video at a 1080p resolution; it has a 121-degree field of view horizontally, which is good, but a bit narrower than the Wyze Cam v3's 130-degree FOV. The Abode Cam 2 also has a Starlight sensor, which enables color night vision, and is IP65-rated, so it can withstand the weather.

Also, like most home security cameras, you won't be able to access all of the Abode Cam 2's features — such as saving video — without a subscription. The Standard Plan, which costs $6/month or $60/year gives you 7 days of video storage. The Pro Plan ($20/month, $200/year) provides 30 days of storage.

Both plans also unlock Smart Detect, which notifies users if a person is detected on any abode video device. Package and pet detection should come later this year.

While the Abode Cam 2 can operate as a standalone device, it can also be integrated into the Abode Iota and Abode smart home security system — two of the best DIY home security systems. If the camera detects an intruder, it can trigger other connected smart home devices. Additionally, if you have an Echo Show, Nest Hub Max, or some other smart display, you can view a live feed from the camera.

Of course, it will all come down to video quality. We hope to get the camera in fairly soon to test, so stay tuned for our review.