How to spot a Black Friday mattress bargain: 5 tips to follow to help you save

It's officially Black Friday weekend, and there's been no shortage of Black Friday mattress deals rolling in. But with so many offers to sift through, it can be tricky to tell the bargains from the duds. So which sales are worth browsing? That's where we come in.

We keep our eyes on mattress sales throughout the year, which means we have a keen sense of what's hot (or not). To help you out we've rounded up our expert shopping tips right here. The best mattress brands have all launched sales now, with savings on memory foam and hybrid models alike. There are five key signs that can help you figure out if the offer you’re looking at is worth jumping on.

But before we get into our expert tips and reveal those key signs, are some of the best Black Friday mattress bargains we have seen so far:

3 Best Black Friday Mattress Deals

(opens in new tab) Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $799 $359 at Nectar (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! Our favorite value mattress is now on sale. Nectar is taking 33% off sitewide, which is its best discount of the year. In our Nectar mattress review (opens in new tab), we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its current sale — you can get the twin mattress for $359 (was $599) or the queen for $669 (was $999). Those prices beat last year's Black Friday flash sale.

(opens in new tab) Saatva Classic Mattress: $400 off $1,000 or more (opens in new tab)

Exclusive deal! The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our Saatva Classic mattress review (opens in new tab), we found it's fantastic to sleep on. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. Our exclusive discount (opens in new tab) knocks $400 off, which beats Saatva's general Black Friday offer of up to $250 off its Classic. Note that you'll need to click this link (opens in new tab) for a $225 savings on the twin-sized version, as it misses the cutoff for our deal.

(opens in new tab) DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress: from $799 $799 at DreamCloud (opens in new tab)

Up to $599 in freebies! The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest we've reviewed. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review (opens in new tab), we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its flash sale — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $599 (was $799) or the queen for $899 (was $1,199). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial. Plus, you get a free mattress protector, sheet set, and pillows ($599 value).

How to spot a Black Friday mattress bargain

1. Look at the price history of the mattress

Keep in mind that mattress prices naturally fluctuate throughout the year. For instance, they tend to be more expensive during the summer months, while Black Friday is generally when you'll find the cheapest prices.

So if you see a mattress offered at a big discount, take a moment to research its price history. For models sold on Amazon you could use a price history site like CamelCamelCamel or Keepa, but you won’t be able to use these on products sold outside of Amazon.

Our dedicated mattress deals pages will not only will you find the latest discounts offered by that brand, but you'll also get a rundown of previous sales the brand has run this year to give you an idea of how good the current offer is.

Check out some of our dedicated mattress sales pages for top mattress brands below:

2. Don't forget to shop around

One of the best things about buying online is that it's easy to find good deals, so it’s worth shopping around. The discount you see on a retailer’s site may look tempting, but your chosen mattress might be cheaper on the manufacturer's own site – and it could come with free bedding too. Of course, it could happen the other way around but there's more to consider when it comes to discerning the value of a deal.

Nectar mattresses are available direct from the brand plus select major retailers. Head over to Nectar for 33% off sitewide, which drops the price of its Nectar Memory Foam mattress to as low as $359 for a twin (opens in new tab). You'll find the same offer at Mattress Firm, but with up to $499 of bedding included (opens in new tab) after coupon – Nectar isn't offering any extras with purchase this time around.

However, buying from Nectar means you'll enjoy a 1-year trial plus a lifetime warranty. Mattress Firm only offers a 120-night trial plus a 10-year warranty. This all comes down to what you value more: a longer trial and warranty or a nice haul of free merchandise and average trial/warranty times. So shop around to find a mattress value that best suits your budget and must-haves.

To help you see the biggest savings at a glance, our price tracking software will flag up today’s cheapest prices beneath each product. Here are some of the best mattress deals taking place right now, with prices updated in real-time:



3. Look for free gifts in addition to money off

It's common to find mattresses bundled with free gifts such as bedding or pillows as more companies compete for your holiday custom. Perhaps the largest freebie and money-off we've seen this Black Friday comes courtesy of DreamCloud, which is knocking 25% off plus offering up to $599 in premium bedding (opens in new tab) – sheets, a pair of pillows, and a mattress protector.

Another noteworthy mattress deal with freebies included comes from Cocoon by Sealy. Its Chill mattress is on sale for 35% off (opens in new tab), and included free are pillows and sheets valued at up to $199. Granted, this is an evergreen offer from Sealy, but the Cocoon Chill is one of the best cooling mattresses on the market, at only $799 for a queen when on sale.

4. Make sure the mattress comes on a trial period

Getting a good night's sleep is vital to your health, so it's important that you find a mattress that suits your needs. Most brands offer a risk-free trial period that enables customers to properly test their new bed. If you change your mind during the trial, you can return the mattress for a refund.

Different brands offer different trial periods. The minimum you should look for is 30 nights, since that is about how long it takes your body to get used to a new mattress. The average trial period is 100 nights, though some companies – including Avocado Green, DreamCloud and Saatva – give you a full year’s trial.

Learn how mattress trials work so you're not the recipient of any unwelcome surprises. For instance, not all trials are risk-free, which means you might have to pay a fee in order to return your mattress.

You'll also need to keep the mattress in pristine condition in order to get your money back. For help with that, check out our guide to the best mattress protectors.

5. Check the warranty and returns policy

If you do find that the mattress isn't quite right for you, the last thing you want is to have to jump through hoops to send it back. So always check the returns policy before buying, just in case.

Most bed-in-a-box brands offer clear returns policies, with some even allowing you to return your bed without charge. Some do charge a fee though, so read the small print first.

Finally, check to see what kind of warranty is offered. 10 years is the average, though some companies – including Nectar and Saatva – offer a lifetime warranty. Read our feature on how mattress warranties work to find out more.

