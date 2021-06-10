76ers vs Hawks live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 3 online

76ers vs Hawks start time, channel The 76ers vs Hawks live stream will begin Friday, June 11th at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.

It will air on ESPN, which is available on Sling TV, currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The 76ers vs Hawks live stream features top-seeded Philadelphia trying to establish their dominance, while 5-seeded Atlanta looks to recapture their Game 1 magic in this NBA playoffs live stream .

It’s a cliché in sports to say, “it’s all about adjustments.” The reason you hear it over and over is because of teams like the Sixers who needed to make several of them between Games 1 and 2 of this series.



The Hawks dominated Philly with 42 first-quarter points in the series opener, then Philly responded by holding Atlanta to just 20 points in the first quarter of Game 2. The key adjustments the Sixers made were making their Defensive Player of the Year candidate Ben Simmons the primary defender on Hawks’ all-star Trae Young and they protected the basketball. Young was held to a playoff low 21 points in Game 2 compared to 35 in Game 1 and the Sixers committed just one turnover in the first quarter of Game 2 versus nine turnovers in the first quarter of Game 1.

Another boost Philly received was from their bench. Sixers back-up guard Shake Milton had struggled throughout the playoffs, but Tuesday night’s Game 2 was Milton’s time to step up. With the Sixers down a point, Shake hit a three with 1:56 to go in the third and the floodgates opened up. The Sixers bench went on to score 26 of the team’s next 30 points to help close out the Game 2 win. Milton finished with 14 points.

Though adjustments are nice, it’s also nice to have a constant. Joel Embiid is that constant for Philadelphia. The MVP runner-up scored 40 points in Game 2, while still playing on a torn meniscus. Embiid is the main reason the Sixers enter Game 3 as 1.5-point favorites. The over/under is 224.

How to avoid 76ers vs Hawks blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch 76ers vs Hawks live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.



76ers vs Hawks live streams in the US

In the U.S. 76ers vs Hawks airs on ESPN, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, June 11th.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV and FuboTV. But while we love Fubo for a lot of sports, it doesn't have TNT, which is a big no-no for NBA season.

ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package. ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, and Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but we go with Sling here even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as those games will be on ESPN3.



76ers vs Hawks live streams in the UK

British basketball fans have had a bad run of luck on Sky Sports and that bad luck haunts them again tonight. The 76ers vs Hawks game is not on Sky.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

76ers vs Hawks live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch 76ers vs Hawks live streams on TSN, which can be added to their cable package. The game is on TSN4.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.