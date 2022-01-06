49ers vs Rams live stream: How to watch NFL week 18 online

The 49ers vs Rams live stream will see if San Francisco has what it takes to lock up a playoff spot. It would help the Niners' cause if they play in this NFL live stream like they did in their 31-10 week 10 win over this L.A. team!

49ers vs Rams channel, start time The 49ers vs Rams live stream is Sunday (Jan. 9).

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. - Watch on Sky Sports NFL

The 49ers (9-7) have one of the easiest scenarios to follow of any team that is still “in the hunt” as they just have to win and they’re in. It’s that simple for San Francisco. As for who will be under center helping them accomplish that goal is still in question as head coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t sure who he will have as his starting quarterback for the season finale.

Niners’ number one quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a torn ligament in his throwing hand in a week 16 loss to the Titans and missed last week’s game against the Texans. Rookie quarterback Trey Lance started against Houston and helped San Francisco to a 23-7 win. Lance has gone 1-1 in his two starts. “Jimmy G” did return to practice this week with his hand wrapped but his status for Sunday is still uncertain.

The Rams (12-4) have already clinched a playoff spot and enter the final week of the season as the NFC’s second seed. They can keep that standing with a win over San Francisco and in the process clinch their third NFC West title in the five years under head coach Sean McVay.

Los Angeles is coming off a 20-19 come-from-behind win over the Ravens last week. Quarterback Matthew Stafford shook off two interceptions, including a pick-six to lead the Rams to 13-point fourth quarter and the win. Stafford thew both of his touchdown passes in the fourth and clinched the win with a seven-yard touchdown pass for Odell Beckham Jr with just under a minute to play.

The Rams are 4.5-point favorites against the 49ers. The over/under is 44.5.

How to watch 49ers vs Rams live stream from anywhere

49ers vs Rams live streams in the US

In the US, 49ers vs Rams is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday (Jan. 9)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV. For more details check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide.

49ers vs Rams live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing 49ers vs Rams.

49ers vs Rams live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch 49ers vs Rams on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The 49ers vs Rams live stream starts at 9:25 p.m. GMT Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

49ers vs Rams live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch 49ers vs Rams live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.