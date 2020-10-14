3 best mattress deals on Prime Day — save up to $400 on Casper, Tuft & Needle, Nectar and more

We're now entering the second wave of Prime Day deals and with it we're noticing even more discounts on mattresses — including a deal on the best mattress of 2020. However, we expect to see epic deals in the weeks that follow and even more discounts once Black Friday mattress deals.

So below we're rounding up only the best Prime Day mattress deals with discounts that we likely won't see till the official holidays begin.

Nectar: up to $400 off + $399 of free gifts @ Nectar

Nectar makes the best value mattress in the US. Currently, they're taking up to $400 of the Nectar memory foam mattress and bundling $399-worth of free gifts. So we wouldn't bother shopping for an Amazon Prime mattress deal — we'd grab this. The free bundle includes a mattress protector, pillows, and sheet set. It's one of the best mattress sales we've ever seen.View Deal

Casper Sleep Element: was $395 now $316 @ Amazon

The Casper Sleep Element is perfect for consumers who want a cozy mattress at a low price. It offers two layers of breathable polyurethane foam, a layer of AirScape breathable foam (for increased airflow), and a durable base that supports your whole body. View Deal

