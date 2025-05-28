ExpressVPN's Aircove update brings faster speeds and UI improvements
The update is available now for Aircove and Aircove Go
ExpressVPN, one of the best VPNs, has released a significant update to its Aircove Wi-Fi routers. The upgrades include speed improvements, and a more intuitive UI and dashboard experience, cementing the provider's status as the best router VPN.
Installing a VPN on your Wi-Fi router is an ideal way of protecting a household's worth of devices, and allows smart devices that don't have native VPN apps to connect to a VPN-protected network.
AircoveOS 5.3.0 can be downloaded now. For ExpressVPN users with auto-updates enabled, your Aircove router will update automatically. Those who have auto-updates disabled will have to install the update manually.
Redesigned dashboard
You can now set a VPN location when creating a device group. Simply adjust your advanced protection settings, choose your server location, and connect. Devices can then be added to the group.
Horizontal scrolling is no longer required on the dashboard. Its layout has been optimized so you can now see all five device groups at a glance on most screens.
Drag-and-drop has been improved, but moving devices between groups has become simpler. A dropdown menu has been added, meaning you can quickly change a device's group – something that is particularly useful on smartphones and tablets.
Smoother connection transitions and animations have also been added, along with helpful tips. First-time users will now see guidance on router setup, connecting to Wi-Fi, and device organization.
Stability and reliability improvements
ExpressVPN has made some system-level updates to Aircove. Improving stability and reliability was the goal, especially for Wi-Fi and streaming.
Key system components, including Linux kernel and Wi-Fi drivers, have been updated. This aims to reduce dropped connections and improve overall stability.
Non-VPN traffic should now run faster and more efficiently, while internal hardware component management has been improved. A rare issue with long-running VPN connections has also been fixed.
ExpressVPN has said it is already working on the next update to Aircove. Enhancements to Wi-Fi Link and parental controls are both coming soon.
