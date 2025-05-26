Best-selling anti-bed bug mattress encasement drops to just $18 in Memorial Day bedding sale
Prevent bed bugs from infesting your bed with this Amazon mattress encasement — now 12% off for Memorial Day
It's getting hotter and tourism is increasing. What does that mean for your mattress? The worst household nightmare— bed bugs. But there are ways to protect your bed. Enter the Linenspa Zippered mattress encasement, now up to 12% off at Amazon, dropping the MSRP of a queen size from $24.99 to $21.99.
These microscopic pests can infest your mattress and wreak havoc with your sleep hygiene. Which is why 360 degree protection is a popular way to avoid the issue all together. While these may look and feel like the best mattress protectors, offer enhanced protection against bed bugs, dust mites, spills and stains.
In the current Memorial Day mattress and bedding sales, one of Amazon's highly rated and affordable encasements has dropped below $20, with a twin starting at just $17.59. Read on to find out more about this bedding essential...
Linenspa Zippered Mattress Encasement: twin was $19.99 now $17.59 at Amazon
The Linenspa is an excellent choice if you need bed bug protection within a budget. It is one of the most highly rated encasements on Amazon with over 18,000 user reviews and an overall score of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Made from soft brushed polyester, the Linenspa encasement combines all features of a good mattress protector like waterproofing (100% polyurethane backing), noiseless design and easy maintenance (being machine washable), as well as a 360 degree protection to safeguard your bed against spills, stains, allergens and bed bugs. You can now find it at up to 12% off in the Amazon mattress sales which drops the price of a twin from $19.99 to $17.59 while a queen will cost you $21.99 (was $24.99). This also comes with a 10-year warranty.
A more luxury alternative...
Brooklyn Bedding Mattress Encasement: twin was $89 now $62.30 at Brooklyn Bedding
If you've invested in one of this year's best mattresses, you'll want to protect it with an equally as luxurious mattress encasement. This choice from Brooklyn Bedding is made with a quilted terry cloth cover, that's both soft and breathable. The materials are hypoallergenic to protect from bed bugs and dust mites, and the waterproofing is TPU lamination, designed to be silent. A queen is now $76.30 (was $109) in the Brooklyn Bedding mattress sales with code MEMORIAL30.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Becky is a Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide covering all things sleep-related including product reviews, research studies, news and explainers. She works on specialist bedding content and is responsible for buyer’s guides like the best pillows for all sleepers and best mattress protectors focusing on popular brands such as Tempur-Pedic, Avocado, Coop Home Goods and more. Becky is a PPA accredited journalist who is keen to explore the intricacies of sleep, its effects on skincare, mental wellbeing and work performance. While not thinking of sleep, she can be seen reading in cosy bookshops or learning about global food culture.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.