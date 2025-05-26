Best-selling anti-bed bug mattress encasement drops to just $18 in Memorial Day bedding sale

It's getting hotter and tourism is increasing. What does that mean for your mattress? The worst household nightmare— bed bugs. But there are ways to protect your bed. Enter the Linenspa Zippered mattress encasement, now up to 12% off at Amazon, dropping the MSRP of a queen size from $24.99 to $21.99.

These microscopic pests can infest your mattress and wreak havoc with your sleep hygiene. Which is why 360 degree protection is a popular way to avoid the issue all together. While these may look and feel like the best mattress protectors, offer enhanced protection against bed bugs, dust mites, spills and stains.

In the current Memorial Day mattress and bedding sales, one of Amazon's highly rated and affordable encasements has dropped below $20, with a twin starting at just $17.59. Read on to find out more about this bedding essential...

Linenspa Zippered Mattress Encasement: twin was $19.99 now $17.59 at Amazon

The Linenspa is an excellent choice if you need bed bug protection within a budget. It is one of the most highly rated encasements on Amazon with over 18,000 user reviews and an overall score of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Made from soft brushed polyester, the Linenspa encasement combines all features of a good mattress protector like waterproofing (100% polyurethane backing), noiseless design and easy maintenance (being machine washable), as well as a 360 degree protection to safeguard your bed against spills, stains, allergens and bed bugs. You can now find it at up to 12% off in the Amazon mattress sales which drops the price of a twin from $19.99 to $17.59 while a queen will cost you $21.99 (was $24.99). This also comes with a 10-year warranty.

A more luxury alternative...