Recommended reading

Huge Amazon sale on Crocs from $14 — 15 deals you can still get after Memorial Day sales

Deals
By published

These are the Crocs deals I’d add to my cart

Crocs deals
(Image credit: Walmart)
Jump to:

Ready to enjoy the summer? No shoe is better to bring out in the sunshine than Crocs. And right now, Amazon is slashing prices on Crocs with awesome deals you don’t want to miss.

Right now the ever-popular Crocs Classic Clog is on sale from $29 at Amazon. These are a #1 best seller on Amazon and customers clearly love them, as they currently sit at a 4.8-star rating. Or, if you’re heading out on tough terrain, you can get the Crocs All-Terrain Flip Flop on sale from $34 at Amazon.

Prices vary based on your choices of size and color, so check out any different color options in your size to find the best deals. For more, see our Amazon promo codes coverage and see the deals I’d buy in Home Depot’s sale from $12.

Quick Links

Best Crocs Deals

Crocs Classic Tie Dye Two-strap Sandals Slide
Crocs Classic Tie Dye Two-strap Sandals Slide: was $39 now $14 at Amazon

Score these Crocs sandals on sale from $14. They're styled with a mix of bold block colors and tie-dye straps, alongside Crocs' signature support and comfort. Some colors even come with a matching Jibbitz charm.

View Deal
Crocs Bistro Graphic Clogs
Crocs Bistro Graphic Clogs: was $49 now $17 at Amazon

Crocs is proving that work shoes don't have to look boring. These slip resistant Crocs at Work clogs are designed for hospitality and healthcare workers, and are great to keep your feet comfortable even if you're standing all day. They come in a bunch of eye-catching prints.

View Deal
Crocs Ralen Lined Clog
Crocs Ralen Lined Clog: was $59 now $22 at Amazon

Stay cozy and comfortable with these lined Crocs. They have a Ralen lined interior to snuggle your feet. Like most Crocs, the exterior is made of lightweight Croslite foam and they have ventilation holes that can be used to add Jibbitz charms.

View Deal
Crocs Kadee II Flip Flops
Crocs Kadee II Flip Flops: was $29 now $24 at Amazon

This flip flop sandal is ideal for daily wear, or on the beach. The Kadee II Flip Flops have a new thinner strap, making them stylish and versatile enough to wear with any outfit. They also offer lightweight cushioning and “360-degree” comfort.

View Deal
Crocs Dylan Mules Clogs
Crocs Dylan Mules Clogs: was $54 now $26 at Amazon

If Crocs' usual perforated design doesn't do it for you, try these Dylan Mules Clogs. They feature deep heel cups to hug your feet, and are available in four stylish colors that resemble real leather.

View Deal
Crocs Classic Sandals 2.0 Slide
Crocs Classic Sandals 2.0 Slide: was $34 now $29 at Amazon

The Crocs Classic Sandals 2.0 Slide are game-changers in terms of comfort and style. For starters, they come in a bunch of attractive colors, and their two-strap design means they slip on easily and stay put on your feet.

View Deal
Crocs Classic Clog
Crocs Classic Clog: was $44 now $29 at Amazon

The Classic Crocs Clog is lightweight, offers Crocs' iconic comfort and has plenty of ventilation to keep your feet nice and breezy. They come in men's and women's sizes and boast a variety of colors to choose from.

View Deal
Crocs Classic Collegiate Clogs
Crocs Classic Collegiate Clogs: was $59 now $31 at Amazon

Rep your college team's iconic colors with these Crocs. These come in a bunch of designs, from the Brooklyn Nets to the New York Knicks. They're based on Crocs' classic style, meaning they're super comfortable and supportive.

View Deal
Crocs All-Terrain Flip Flop
Crocs All-Terrain Flip Flop: was $49 now $34 at Amazon

Take on the world (and the beach) with these Crocs All-Terrain Flip Flops! These have outsoles with extra traction to keep you from slipping, and they also provide extra support.

View Deal
Crocs Marbled Baya Clog
Crocs Marbled Baya Clog: was $54 now $34 at Amazon

These Crocs Baya Clogs have the Crocs logo etched onto the side and are super eye catching thanks to their cool marbled color scheme. Like many Crocs shoes, they're made of lightweight Croslite foam that makes them super comfortable to wear.

View Deal
Crocs On The Clock Work Sneakers
Crocs On The Clock Work Sneakers: was $69 now $39 at Amazon

Crocs have officially entered the sneaker game with these On The Clock Work shoes. Made with a breathable upper, these shoes are slip resistant and durable. Plus, they feature a familiar LiteRide footbed that cushions your feet.

View Deal
Crocs Adjustable Slip Resistant Clogs
Crocs Adjustable Slip Resistant Clogs: was $54 now $39 at Amazon

If you need shoes with some extra traction, opt for these Crocs slip resistant clogs. As well as their tread soles, they also have an adjustable fabric strap to keep them securely on your feet.

View Deal
Crocs Classic Lined Realtree Edge Clog
Crocs Classic Lined Realtree Edge Clog: was $49 now $42 at Amazon

These Crocs have a printed pattern featuring trees and leaves, as well as a soft lining. They're perfect for getting outdoors due to their lightweight, comfy Croslite foam construction and adjustable strap.

View Deal
Crocs Yukon Vista II Literide Clog
Crocs Yukon Vista II Literide Clog: was $69 now $49 at Amazon

These Crocs are made with vegan leather, but they feature that same lightweight and comfortable style as other Crocs. With a hook-and-loop closure system — that also pivots forward — you're free to choose between a hands-free slide or secured fit. Croslite foam outsoles can handle the outdoor elements while providing true comfort around the campfire, on the trail, or back home.

View Deal
Crocs Echo Clog
Crocs Echo Clog: was $69 now $59 at Amazon

The Crocs Echo are a pair of athletic Crocs shoes. Made of Croslite foam, they feature a LiteRide footbed and have 1.5-inch heels. These shoes are lightweight, easy to clean and quick to dry, too.

View Deal
See more Home Deals
Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.