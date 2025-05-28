Huge Amazon sale on Crocs from $14 — 15 deals you can still get after Memorial Day sales

Ready to enjoy the summer? No shoe is better to bring out in the sunshine than Crocs. And right now, Amazon is slashing prices on Crocs with awesome deals you don’t want to miss.

Right now the ever-popular Crocs Classic Clog is on sale from $29 at Amazon. These are a #1 best seller on Amazon and customers clearly love them, as they currently sit at a 4.8-star rating. Or, if you’re heading out on tough terrain, you can get the Crocs All-Terrain Flip Flop on sale from $34 at Amazon.

Prices vary based on your choices of size and color, so check out any different color options in your size to find the best deals. For more, see our Amazon promo codes coverage and see the deals I’d buy in Home Depot’s sale from $12.

Best Crocs Deals

Crocs Bistro Graphic Clogs: was $49 now $17 at Amazon Crocs is proving that work shoes don't have to look boring. These slip resistant Crocs at Work clogs are designed for hospitality and healthcare workers, and are great to keep your feet comfortable even if you're standing all day. They come in a bunch of eye-catching prints.

Crocs Ralen Lined Clog: was $59 now $22 at Amazon Stay cozy and comfortable with these lined Crocs. They have a Ralen lined interior to snuggle your feet. Like most Crocs, the exterior is made of lightweight Croslite foam and they have ventilation holes that can be used to add Jibbitz charms.

Crocs Kadee II Flip Flops: was $29 now $24 at Amazon This flip flop sandal is ideal for daily wear, or on the beach. The Kadee II Flip Flops have a new thinner strap, making them stylish and versatile enough to wear with any outfit. They also offer lightweight cushioning and “360-degree” comfort.

Crocs Dylan Mules Clogs: was $54 now $26 at Amazon If Crocs' usual perforated design doesn't do it for you, try these Dylan Mules Clogs. They feature deep heel cups to hug your feet, and are available in four stylish colors that resemble real leather.

Crocs Classic Sandals 2.0 Slide: was $34 now $29 at Amazon The Crocs Classic Sandals 2.0 Slide are game-changers in terms of comfort and style. For starters, they come in a bunch of attractive colors, and their two-strap design means they slip on easily and stay put on your feet.

Crocs Classic Clog: was $44 now $29 at Amazon The Classic Crocs Clog is lightweight, offers Crocs' iconic comfort and has plenty of ventilation to keep your feet nice and breezy. They come in men's and women's sizes and boast a variety of colors to choose from.

Crocs Classic Collegiate Clogs: was $59 now $31 at Amazon Rep your college team's iconic colors with these Crocs. These come in a bunch of designs, from the Brooklyn Nets to the New York Knicks. They're based on Crocs' classic style, meaning they're super comfortable and supportive.

Crocs Marbled Baya Clog: was $54 now $34 at Amazon These Crocs Baya Clogs have the Crocs logo etched onto the side and are super eye catching thanks to their cool marbled color scheme. Like many Crocs shoes, they're made of lightweight Croslite foam that makes them super comfortable to wear.

Crocs On The Clock Work Sneakers: was $69 now $39 at Amazon Crocs have officially entered the sneaker game with these On The Clock Work shoes. Made with a breathable upper, these shoes are slip resistant and durable. Plus, they feature a familiar LiteRide footbed that cushions your feet.

Crocs Adjustable Slip Resistant Clogs: was $54 now $39 at Amazon If you need shoes with some extra traction, opt for these Crocs slip resistant clogs. As well as their tread soles, they also have an adjustable fabric strap to keep them securely on your feet.

Crocs Yukon Vista II Literide Clog: was $69 now $49 at Amazon These Crocs are made with vegan leather, but they feature that same lightweight and comfortable style as other Crocs. With a hook-and-loop closure system — that also pivots forward — you're free to choose between a hands-free slide or secured fit. Croslite foam outsoles can handle the outdoor elements while providing true comfort around the campfire, on the trail, or back home.