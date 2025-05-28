Huge Amazon sale on Crocs from $14 — 15 deals you can still get after Memorial Day sales
These are the Crocs deals I’d add to my cart
Ready to enjoy the summer? No shoe is better to bring out in the sunshine than Crocs. And right now, Amazon is slashing prices on Crocs with awesome deals you don’t want to miss.
Right now the ever-popular Crocs Classic Clog is on sale from $29 at Amazon. These are a #1 best seller on Amazon and customers clearly love them, as they currently sit at a 4.8-star rating. Or, if you’re heading out on tough terrain, you can get the Crocs All-Terrain Flip Flop on sale from $34 at Amazon.
Prices vary based on your choices of size and color, so check out any different color options in your size to find the best deals. For more, see our Amazon promo codes coverage and see the deals I’d buy in Home Depot’s sale from $12.
Quick Links
- shop all Crocs deals at Amazon
- Crocs Classic Tie Dye Two-strap Sandals Slide: was $39 now from $14
- Crocs Bistro Graphic Clogs: was $49 now from $17
- Crocs Ralen Lined Clog: was $59 now from $22
- Crocs Kadee II Flip Flops: was $29 now from $24
- Crocs Classic Sandals 2.0 Slide: was $34 now from $29
- Crocs Classic Clog: was $44 now from $29
- Crocs Classic Collegiate Clogs: was $59 now from $31
- Crocs All-Terrain Flip Flop: was $49 now from $34
- Crocs Marbled Baya Clog: was $54 now from $34
- Crocs On The Clock Work Sneakers: was $69 now from $39
- Crocs Yukon Vista II Literide Clog: was $69 now from $49
Best Crocs Deals
Score these Crocs sandals on sale from $14. They're styled with a mix of bold block colors and tie-dye straps, alongside Crocs' signature support and comfort. Some colors even come with a matching Jibbitz charm.
Crocs is proving that work shoes don't have to look boring. These slip resistant Crocs at Work clogs are designed for hospitality and healthcare workers, and are great to keep your feet comfortable even if you're standing all day. They come in a bunch of eye-catching prints.
Stay cozy and comfortable with these lined Crocs. They have a Ralen lined interior to snuggle your feet. Like most Crocs, the exterior is made of lightweight Croslite foam and they have ventilation holes that can be used to add Jibbitz charms.
This flip flop sandal is ideal for daily wear, or on the beach. The Kadee II Flip Flops have a new thinner strap, making them stylish and versatile enough to wear with any outfit. They also offer lightweight cushioning and “360-degree” comfort.
If Crocs' usual perforated design doesn't do it for you, try these Dylan Mules Clogs. They feature deep heel cups to hug your feet, and are available in four stylish colors that resemble real leather.
The Crocs Classic Sandals 2.0 Slide are game-changers in terms of comfort and style. For starters, they come in a bunch of attractive colors, and their two-strap design means they slip on easily and stay put on your feet.
The Classic Crocs Clog is lightweight, offers Crocs' iconic comfort and has plenty of ventilation to keep your feet nice and breezy. They come in men's and women's sizes and boast a variety of colors to choose from.
Rep your college team's iconic colors with these Crocs. These come in a bunch of designs, from the Brooklyn Nets to the New York Knicks. They're based on Crocs' classic style, meaning they're super comfortable and supportive.
Take on the world (and the beach) with these Crocs All-Terrain Flip Flops! These have outsoles with extra traction to keep you from slipping, and they also provide extra support.
These Crocs Baya Clogs have the Crocs logo etched onto the side and are super eye catching thanks to their cool marbled color scheme. Like many Crocs shoes, they're made of lightweight Croslite foam that makes them super comfortable to wear.
Crocs have officially entered the sneaker game with these On The Clock Work shoes. Made with a breathable upper, these shoes are slip resistant and durable. Plus, they feature a familiar LiteRide footbed that cushions your feet.
If you need shoes with some extra traction, opt for these Crocs slip resistant clogs. As well as their tread soles, they also have an adjustable fabric strap to keep them securely on your feet.
These Crocs have a printed pattern featuring trees and leaves, as well as a soft lining. They're perfect for getting outdoors due to their lightweight, comfy Croslite foam construction and adjustable strap.
These Crocs are made with vegan leather, but they feature that same lightweight and comfortable style as other Crocs. With a hook-and-loop closure system — that also pivots forward — you're free to choose between a hands-free slide or secured fit. Croslite foam outsoles can handle the outdoor elements while providing true comfort around the campfire, on the trail, or back home.
The Crocs Echo are a pair of athletic Crocs shoes. Made of Croslite foam, they feature a LiteRide footbed and have 1.5-inch heels. These shoes are lightweight, easy to clean and quick to dry, too.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.