Apple could announce new dedicated gaming app at WWDC 2025 — here’s what we know

Apple's upcoming WWDC event could include a major upgrade for gaming across its family of devices.

In a recent report, Bloomberg revealed Apple is working on a standalone multi-platform app for games. This new addition looks to be replacing the current Game Center service, which was originally added back in 2010 as part of iOS 4.1.

For the most part, it looks like the new app will offer similar functions, allowing players to connect with friends, track achievements and more.

However, the new app is stated to be able to launch games directly and is better designed to promote Apple Arcade. Not only that, the new app will also include all the third-party games available in the App Store.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time we've heard of such a release. Last year, there were indications that Apple planned to release a similar-sounding app to help compete with Xbox.

Outside of phones, it looks like the app will have some major improvements for some of the best Macs, too. According to the report, the app will be able to tap into games that a customer downloads outside of the Mac App Store.

While it isn't confirmed, we'd hope that this means being able to link with Steam to launch games, track achievements and connect with friends through the app.

Apple seems likely to announce the app as part of WWDC, scheduled to take place on June 9. However, the app won't officially release until September, which would correspond with the likely release of iOS 19, iPadOS 19 and tvOS 19.

This isn't the only thing we're expecting to see at WWDC 2025. For instance, Apple will undoubtedly showcase iOS 19, including the new Solarium UI, which looks to be one of the biggest design changes in over a decade. We're also hoping that we get to see some Apple Intelligence upgrades, including more information on the long-awaited Siri 2.0 that has had a tumultuous history, to say the least.

This new addition for gaming might not be the most drastic change, but it's a quality-of-life improvement that many gamers will appreciate.

For more information, we'll have to wait until Apple's event in a couple of weeks. Until then, keep your eyes peeled for more information on our WWDC 2025 hub, which we'll keep updated with all the news and rumors as we hear them.