Leesa founders launch new luxury mattress brand with cutting edge construction to suit all sleepers

Tiami, a new luxury sleep brand from the previous co-founders of Leesa, has launched with the flagship Tiami Mattress, a premium design that aims to put refinement at the forefront of luxury sleep.

Many of our favorite luxury mattresses earned that title not only due to their high-quality build but also the variety they offer sleepers. Whether it's different firmness levels, optional cooling or support upgrades, they provide comfort for almost every customer via choice.

Tiami mattress specs Release date: May 2025

Sizes: 5 (twin XL to Cal king)

Type: Hybrid

Feel: Medium-firm

Price: from $1,995 at Tiami

But the Tiami takes a different approach. Jamie Diamonstein, co-founder and chief product officer, describes it as the "simplest" mattress he's created, explaining he believes "simplicity is the very essence of luxury."

Despite that, the responsive feel of the Tiami is aimed at all sleep styles, while the hybrid mattress has been crafted to target a variety of common sleep problems, from aching arms to restless partners.

The best mattresses we've tested often claim to deliver comfort for all sleep needs but most come with a few weak points. Is the Tiami truly the Goldliocks of mattresses — just right for everyone?

Simple luxury does come at a premium price, with the Tiami Mattress starting at $1,995 (currently the website notes mattress sales are likely to be rare.)

The Tiami Mattress: from $1,995 at Tiami

The Tiami Mattress bucks some luxury bed trends by keeping the design intentionally simple but the price is similar to other high-end premium designs. A queen is currently priced at $2,995 and Tiami has implied sales will be rare. However, signing up to the mailing list might deliver you a discount.

The Tiami Mattress: Price

The Tiami Mattress has a premium pricing structure and five sizing options; from twin XL to Cal king. Below is a break down of the current prices at Tiami:

Twin XL: $1,995

$1,995 Full: $2,495

$2,495 Queen: $2,995

$2,995 King: $3,495

$3,495 Cal king: $3,495

This is towards the high end of the premium price bracket. In comparison, a queen Saatva Classic mattress has an MSRP of $2,099 and in regular Saatva mattress sales this often gets reduced.

However, the pricing is similar to hotel mattresses. For example, a queen Ritz-Carlton mattress costs $3,440 at full MSRP, currently reduced to $2,580.

Like the Tiami, the mattresses used in hotels aim to appeal to all types of sleepers (and, therefore, all guests) using an often simple yet high-quality build.

For the premium price tag we might have expected better benefits from Tiami.

The 100-night sleep trial and 10-year warranty are the industry average for a mattress, but considering competitor Saatva offers a 365-night trial and forever warranty (plus free white glove delivery), Tiami falls short in this luxury area.

The Tiami Mattress: Features

Diamonstein describes the creation of the Tiami Mattress as finding "the right combination of state-of-the-art components and fine-tuning them to work together seamlessly."

At first look, the Tiami Mattress has a similar build to many of the designs you'll find in our best hybrid mattress guide, pairing two foam layers with a spring base.

In comparison, Avocado's latest organic luxury mattress contains up to 17 layers of materials.

(Image credit: Tiami)

But Tiami emphasizes it's not about the complexity of the build but, as co-founder and CEO David Wolfe states; 'refinement'. So let's look closer.

The upper comfort layer of the Tiami Mattress consists of Energex material, an open-cell style foam that's designed to deliver responsive cushioning and pushback — we predict a feel similar to latex foams, moving quickly to adapt to your shape for consistent support.

Beneath this sits a more traditional memory foam layer, to enhance the pressure relief provided by the Energex material.

Next comes the support layer, and here's where Tiami sets itself apart. The unique double-pocketed system pairs 7-inch coils with 3-inch 'Energex Pods'.

(Image credit: Tiami)

A dual-coil system should keep the entire body lifted while providing additional, targeted support where you need it most, with the quick response material adapting whenever a change in position alters your support needs.

This support is further enhanced by the reinforced coils around the perimeter, creating a sturdy and stable feel right up to the corners.

While many luxury beds are sold in different firmness levels, there's only one Tiami mattress available. Remember, this mattress is about "simplicity."

However, Tiami claims by combining materials with soft, medium and firm feels, the Tiami Mattress can suit every sleep style and body type.

We're excited to put this luxury simplicity to the test. Can the Tiami Mattress compare to the five-star luxury of the top-rated Saatva Classic mattress?