iOS 19 could take all the pain out of transferring an eSIM to Android — here's how

Switching from an iPhone to Android isn't the kind of thing Apple likes, but it could still be making the process easier in the future. In fact, a new report from Android Authority claims that iOS 19 could make it easier for iPhone users to transfer their eSIMs to an Android phone.

The site found snippets of code in the Android 16 beta's SIM manager, which references a "Transfer to Android feature." Apparently this feature would have an option to wirelessly transfer eSIM details from an iPhone to an Android.

The catch is that code in the SIM Manager suggests that you'll need iOS 19 if you want to make that kind of transfer. Hopefully it won't require Android 16 to work, given Android's troubled history with major OS upgrades.

Android Authority also spotted that there is an option to transfer the eSIM manually, via QR code. Which is how eSIMs are transferred between Android devices right now. Code suggests that this will be a backup, in the event that a wireless transfer doesn't work correctly.

Why does this matter?

The benefit here is that it could make switching eSIMs from iPhone to Android as simple as switching to another iPhone. A straight transfer that, unlike now, doesn't require contacting your carrier first.

Presumably there will be systems in place for the reverse to happen, and make it easier for Android users to swap to an iPhone. However, most Android phones still support physical SIM cards, whereas iPhones in the U.S. do not. So switching from a Google phone to Apple may not be quite as simple.

It's weird that a potential iOS 19 feature could leak through an Android beta, but it does make sense if you think about it. Google and Apple have shown a willingness to cooperate on some cross platform features in the past, and a feature like this would need both companies to be on the same page.

Plus, in theory, both companies should get some benefit. While making it easier to leave your platform isn't ideal, making it easier to join certainly is. Plus it makes life easier for carriers, since they don't have to facilitate the eSIM switchover themselves.