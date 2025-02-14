What is the Nectar Classic Hybrid mattress and should you buy it in the Presidents' Day sales?

If you’re ready to upgrade your mattress this Presidents’ Day then Nectar have a Presidents’ Day flash sale that can’t be beaten. There are great savings on the Nectar Classic Hybrid, meaning you can get a queen for only $799 (was $1,664), plus get a free bedding bundle which includes a sheet set, cooling pillows and mattress protector worth $559 for free.

The Nectar Classic Hybrid is one of the best mattress choices for anyone seeking the contouring comfort of memory foam with the responsive support of coils. This mattress is a good choice for side sleepers, although back and combination sleepers will find it comfortable too.

Now is a great time to buy this bed, the Presidents’ Day mattress sales don’t just mean money off but also the adding free gifts, which mean you’ll have everything you need for your new bed delivered all in one package. Read on to find out more about the Nectar Classic Hybrid mattress and why you should buy it this Presidents’ Day.

Nectar Classic Hybrid mattress: Overview

Pros Comfortable for all sleep styles

Good temperature regulation

Isolates movement well Cons Poor edge support

Not supportive enough for stomach sleepers

Only one firmness option

If you’re looking for one of the best hybrid mattresses that won’t break the bank, the Nectar Classic Hybrid is a great choice. This medium-firm mattress has a 12” profile and brings together foam and hybrid for a super comfortable sleep experience.

This mattress is perfect for side and back sleepers, but stomach sleepers may find they sink a little too much into the bed. This mattress also scores highly when it comes to pressure relief as the memory foam layers cushion the body whilst the coil layers ensure that there’s not too much sink and plenty of support.

This mattress does a great job of isolating motion too so if you share a bed with a restless partner, you can kiss goodnight to any disturbed night's sleep. Although, the edge support is somewhat disappointing, making it unsuitable for anyone who likes to sleep or sit close to the edge of the bed.

This mattress is also a good pick for hot sleepers as it regulates temperature well, thanks to the combination of the breathable, cooling top and a coil layer for extra airflow.

Nectar Classic Hybrid mattress: Price & trials

Evergreen Nectar mattress sales means over 50% off

Comes with a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty

Current sale includes $599 of free bedding

Nectar has some of the best cheap mattresses on the market. And it’s always a good time to buy a Nectar Classic Hybrid thanks to Nectar mattress sales being evergreen.

We are used to seeing an over 50% off sale which means you can get a queen Nectar Classic Hybrid for just $799 (was $1,664) at Nectar Sleep. But this Presidents’ Day there is a flash sale that means you can also bag yourself a free accessories bedding bundle worth $599 which includes a mattress protector, sheet set and two cooling pillows.

We don’t expect this deal to stay on for long, so if you want your whole sleep space upgraded when you buy your new bed, act fast.

Here’s a full price list of the mattress at full MSRP and what they're usually sold for:

Twin: $1,148 ( $499 )

$1,148 ( ) Twin XL: $1,135 ( $749 )

$1,135 ( ) Full: $1,431 ( $749 )

$1,431 ( ) Queen: $1,664 ( $799 )

$1,664 ( ) King: $2,064 ( $999 )

$2,064 ( ) Cal King: $2,064 ( $999 )

$2,064 ( ) Split King: $2,295 ($1,498)

As you’d expect with one of the best mattress in a box beds, Nectar also comes with some pretty epic perks too. You get a 365-night sleep trial, a forever warranty and free shipping and returns.

The free shipping is standard but if you don’t want to do any of the hard work then for $199 you can get white glove delivery. This means your new bed will be delivered to a room of your choice, set up and your old mattress removed.

Nectar Classic Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,148 $499 + a free bedding bundle worth $599 at Nectar

The Nectar Classic Hybrid is currently 50% off bringing the cost of a queen down to an impressive $799 (was $1,664). And as if that saving wasn’t enough, you also get a free bedding bundle which includes a sheet set, mattress protector and two cooling pillows worth $559. Nectar doesn’t include free gifts often and this is a flash sale so if you’re thinking of investing in a Nectar Classic Hybrid the time is now.

Nectar Classic Hybrid mattress: Design & Materials

The Nectar Classic Hybrid has a 12” profile

This mattress is a hybrid which combines coils and foam

It also has cooling cover for hot sleepers

The Nectar Classic features highly on our best memory foam mattress guide, but this model is a hybrid which brings together the comfort and contouring of the memory foam but has an added layer of individually-wrapped innerspring coils for more support and extra airflow.

This mattress is simple in design and has a 12” profile which is made up of four layers. It starts off with a cooling cover that is soft to touch and has been designed to wick away heat and moisture all night. This is followed by 1-inch of pressure-relieving memory foam to help offer cushioning around the back and hips.

(Image credit: Nectar)

Next is 2” of responsive support foam to help promote proper spinal alignment and ensure you stay on top of the mattress rather than sinking in to it. This is followed 8-inches of individually wrapped innerspring coils for enhanced support. Finally, a 1-inch layer for foundational foam for stability. This is all wrapped up in a heavy-duty, durable bottom cover.

Nectar Classic Hybrid: Comfort & Support

The Nectar Classic Hybrid mattress has a medium-firm feel

It has good motion isolation

Great pressure relief for side sleepers

The Nectar Classic Hybrid will suit a wide range of sleeping styles but side and back sleepers will find it especially comfortable. This mattress is medium-firm although during our Nectar Hybrid review (which is the UK equivalent of the Nectar Classic Hybrid) our tester found it was on the firmer side.

We expect this to be one of the best mattresses for side sleepers because of it’s contouring comfort, but stomach sleepers may find it doesn’t give enough support around the hips and provides too much sinkage. This mattress will provide plenty of pressure relief because of the quality memory foams and the responsive support layer will promote good spinal alignment.

(Image credit: Nectar)

Despite being a hybrid, we expect this mattress does well at isolating motion. The individually-wrapped coils combined with the memory foam will absorb plenty of motion, so if you share your bed with a restless partner then you won’t be disturbed by them getting up and moving around.

This mattress will be a good choice for hot sleepers, especially compared to its memory foam counter part. If you find yourself getting too warm overnight, the cooling cover and layer of innerspring coils do a lot to promote airflow and keep the mattress cool. Although, if you’re a very hot sleeper or experience night sweats, you may want to check out our recommendations for the best cooling mattress instead.

Nectar Classic Hybrid: Should you buy it?

Buy the Nectar Classic Hybrid if...

✅You’re on a budget: This is one of the best value hybrid beds you can buy. If you’re on a tight budget but still want a quality mattress the Nectar Classic Hybrid is a no-brainer.

✅You sleep warm: While it may not be specifically a cooling mattress, the cooling cover and coils mean that you won’t overheat.

✅You sleep on your side: The Nectar Classic Hybrid suits a range of sleepers but side sleepers will be super comfortable thanks to the outstanding pressure relief and contouring comfort.

Don't buy the Nectar Classic Hybrid if...

❌You want a choice of firmness options: The Nectar Classic Hybrid comes in one firmness option which is medium-firm.

❌You sleep on your stomach: If you sleep on your stomach then you may find that you sink in too much and there’s not enough support round your hips.

Nectar Classic Hybrid mattress: Alternatives

