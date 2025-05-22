Essentia released the Venti Organic Latex mattress back in February, promising a dual sided mattress to appeal to a wider range of sleepers. And right now, there’s 25% off all sizes of the Essentia Venti at Essentia in the brand’s early Memorial Day sales, taking a queen down to $1,274.25 (MSRP $1,699). That’s a generous discount for a new mattress, but should you buy the Essentia Venti Organic Latex mattress?

It's not unusual to see latex used in many of this year's best mattresses that we’ve tested, but the dual sided design is a more unusual feature. This dual construction gives the mattress two usable sides and two firmness levels, meaning that it has a broad appeal for sleepers of all styles.

With many Memorial Day mattress sales already live, this could be the perfect time to invest in a new mattress. But is the Essentia Venti Organic Latex the right fit for you? Let’s find out…

Essentia Venti Organic Latex Mattress: Overview

Pros Essentia’s cheapest mattress

Dual sided to appeal to a range of sleepers

Made of naturally breathable and hypoallergenic latex

Supportive core for lumbar support Cons Limited reviews so far

Premium price, even with discounts

Like many of the best organic mattresses , the Essentia Venti is constructed with natural latex foams. Standing 8” high, the mattress’ USP is its dual sided construction that allows sleepers to choose between a soft and firm side to suit sleeping preferences.

Unlike most organic mattresses though, the Essentia Venti contains nothing but GOLS-certified organic latex, along with a GOTS-certified organic cotton cover. Both the soft and firm sides use high-density latex foams but employ different levels of elasticity to create the differing feels. Latex is also naturally breathable and hypoallergenic, making this a great choice for hot sleepers and allergy sufferers alike.

As you might expect from a fully organic latex mattress, the Essentia Venti isn’t cheap – a queen comes in at $1,699 full price. Alongside this you’ll get a 120-night trial, 20-year warranty and free shipping via FedEx.

Since the mattress was only launched in February, you’ll struggle to find reviews – there’s one on the Essentia website though that gives it 5/5, which is a promising start.

Essentia Venti Organic Latex Mattress: Price & Trial

All sizes are currently 25% off in the early Memorial Day sales

You’ll also get a free gift of either a latex pillow or sheet set

120-night trial and 20-year warranty included

The Essentia Venti Organic Latex mattress is the brand’s cheapest model, although it’s still firmly in the premium bracket even when discounted. Here are the MSRPs for the Essentia Venti:

Twin: $1,199

$1,199 Twin XL: $1,199

$1,199 Full: $1,599

$1,599 Queen: $1,699

$1,699 King: $1,999

We don’t expect to see the 25% off mattress sale being offered for Memorial Day to increase, so now is a great time to snap this mattress up, particularly as you’ll also get a free gift alongside it.

In addition, you’ll also get a 120-night trial, 20-year warranty and free shipping. If you want to upgrade to white glove shipping, this will cost you an extra $299.

This is a little disappointing for a mattress from one of the best luxury mattress brands, particularly when you consider that many of its organic rivals offer a full year’s trial, lifetime warranty and white glove shipping for free.

Essentia Venti Organic Latex Mattress: Design & Materials

An 8” dual sided mattress with a soft and firm side

Latex support core for spinal alignment

High-density latex foams with different elasticities on each side

As you'd expect with a luxury organic brand, this mattress boasts plenty of mattress certifications proving its quality. With its flippable design, you might think that the Essentia Venti is quite complicated.

But, in fact, it’s relatively simple. Starting at the top, you’ll find a GOTS-certified organic cotton cover, designed to protect the mattress and be breathable to prevent heat from becoming trapped. The cover can also be removed for washing. Underneath this is a nontoxic flame barrier.

(Image credit: Essentia)

Next up, depending on which way round you have the mattress, is the comfort layer of high-density latex foam. On the soft side, this has elasticity with more contouring to help eliminate and soothe pressure points.

On the firm side, there’s less contouring to give a more supportive feel and help to keep the spine aligned.

A layer of organic latex transition foam then sits on top of the supportive organic latex core of the mattress. This layer gives the mattress structure, as well as helping to ensure good lumbar support. As you’d expect, all the latex used in the mattress is GOLS certified.

Essentia Venti Organic Latex Mattress: Comfort & Support

Comes with a soft and firm side to appeal to different sleeping styles

Made entirely of organic latex with an organic cotton cover

A latex support core provides great spinal support

We haven’t yet slept on the Essentia Venti, but we anticipate that this mattress will appeal to a wide range of sleepers due to its dual sided design. The soft side should appeal to side sleepers, with the greater elasticity allowing the latex foam to contour around the pressure points at the shoulders, hips and knees. Lighter weight back sleepers may enjoy the soft side.

(Image credit: Essentia)

On the flip side, the firmer feel will give good support to back and stomach sleepers, helping to keep the spine aligned and hips lifted. We’d also expect this to be backed up by a strong support core, with the latex offering good lumbar support.

Latex is quite a bouncy material, so those who share their bed with a restless sleeper may find that there’s a little too much motion transfer through the bed. But this would be an excellent choice for hot sleepers, as both latex and cotton are naturally breathable, helping to prevent heat from becoming trapped in the mattress.

If you're unsure whether latex is for you, read out 5 signs that you should buy a latex mattress instead of memory foam.

Essentia Venti Organic Latex Mattress: Should you buy it?

Buy the Essentia Venti Organic Latex mattress if…

✅ You want a choice of firmness options: If you’re undecided on what firmness will suit you best or just want the option to try out different feels, this could be an excellent choice.

✅ You sleep hot: Latex and cotton are both naturally breathable materials, meaning this could be a great choice if you’re a hot sleeper.

✅ You suffer with allergies: Latex is hypoallergenic, making this a great choice for sleepers with allergies.

Don’t buy the Essentia Venti Organic Latex mattress if…

❌ You share your bed with a restless sleeper: Latex is a bouncy foam, meaning there could be a little motion transfer on this mattress. Instead, opt for one of the best memory foam mattresses, known for motion absorption.

❌ You’re on a budget: Even with discounts, the Essentia Venti is still a premium mattress with a price tag to match. Consider the Birch Natural for a lower priced organic mattress.

❌ You want plenty of sinkage: You’ll sleep on top of a latex mattress, rather than sinking into it so, if you want plenty of sinkage, this isn’t the best choice. A softer organic option is the Naturepedic Concerto Pillow-top mattress, perfect for side sleepers.