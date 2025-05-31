What is the Bear Natural mattress and should you buy it?

Introduced in February, the Bear Natural is the brand’s first latex hybrid mattress, promising a 100% natural and non-toxic sleep. And right now, there’s 35% off all sizes in Bear’s flash sale, taking a queen down to $1,578 (was $2,427).

You’ll find mattresses from Bear featured in our best mattress guide, but how does the new Bear Natural measure up? It’s not unusual to see latex used in premium organic mattresses and the foam is well-known for its cooling, hypoallergenic properties and deep pressure relief.

With Bear’s generous mattress sales taking 35% off, this could be the perfect time to invest in a new organic mattress. But is the Bear Natural the right choice for you? Let’s find out more…

Bear Natural Mattress: Overview

Made of naturally breathable and hypoallergenic latex

Zoned coils for targeted lumbar support

Greenguard Gold certified

Medium firm to suit a variety of sleepers Expensive

No reviews as yet

Like many of the best organic mattresses, the Bear Natural uses natural latex foam to provide a supportive and responsive sleep surface. Standing 13” tall, the mattress uses Talalay latex, which is a plush latex foam with a consistent and breathable feel. The latex is backed up by an organic cotton cover, comfort foam and a layer of coils.

These coils are zoned, which means they’ve been arranged to provide targeted support where it’s needed, helping to keep the spine aligned and provide pressure relief. Latex is, of course, naturally breathable and hypoallergenic, so this mattress could also be a great choice for both hot sleepers and allergy sufferers.

As you might expect from a natural mattress, the Bear Natural isn’t cheap, with a queen coming with an MSRP of $2,427. But Bear normally has discounts of 30% on its mattresses, with the discount rising to 35% at major sales events, so right now is a great time to snap it up. Alongside this you’ll also get a 120-night trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping.

Bear Natural Mattress: Price & Trial

Bear’s current sale takes 35% off all sizes of the Bear Natural

You’ll also get two free pillows included

120-night trial and lifetime warranty included

The Bear Natural is a premium mattress, even with discounts but, normal Bear mattress sales take 30% off, with the discount rising to 35% at major sales events. You’ll also get two free pillows included with the mattress.

Here are the MSRPs for the Bear Natural:

Twin: $1,999

$1,999 Twin XL: $2,141

$2,141 Full: $2,284

$2,284 Queen: $2,427

$2,427 King: $2,856

$2,856 Cal King: $2,856

$2,856 Split King: $4,283

In terms of extras, you’ll get a 120-night trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping to your door. There’s also the option to upgrade to white glove delivery, with prices starting from $100.

This is a little disappointing for a mattress with prices comparable to many of the best luxury mattresses — we’d hope to see at least a year’s trial on offer and maybe free white glove delivery.

Bear Natural Mattress: Design & Materials

A 13” hybrid mattress made with latex, comfort foam and coils

Lumbar zoned coils for support where it’s needed

Talalay latex for an even and consistent feel

As you’d probably expect from a premium mattress, the Bear Natural has several mattress certifications proving its quality. The mattress is Greenguard Gold certified and CertiPUR-US certified, meaning it’s free from any harmful chemicals.

Starting at the top, you’ll find an organic quilted cotton cover that’s designed to be breathable and soft to the touch. Up next is the natural Talalay latex layer, designed with a medium firm finish for cushioning and pressure relief.

(Image credit: Bear)

The latex layer is backed up by a layer of comfort foam to aid with pressure relief and motion isolation. Underneath this is the layer of individually encased zoned coils. Higher gauged coils have been placed in the center to help enhance lumbar support and keep the spine aligned.

The edges of the coil layer have also been reinforced to help provide extra edge support along the perimeter. Finally, the mattress is finished off with a layer of DuraDense base foam to absorb shock and provide support and durability to the mattress.

Bear Natural Mattress: Comfort & support

Made of a combination of latex and coils with a medium firm finish

Zoned coils to provide extra lumbar support

Hybrid design for a combination of support and comfort

We haven’t yet slept on the Bear Natural, but we see this bed as being best suited to those wanting a responsive surface that allows sleepers to move around easily.

Latex is a naturally breathable material as well, meaning this bed should be a great fit for hot sleepers – especially as the latex is backed up by a breathable cotton cover and a layer of coils for greater airflow.

(Image credit: Bear)

That slightly bouncy feel does mean that this mattress may not be the best choice for those sharing their bed with a restless sleeper, as there may be a little too much motion transfer through the mattress. The Bear should have good edge support with its reinforced perimeter coils.

Like many of the best mattresses for back pain, the Bear Natural has higher gauge coils in its center third to provide more lumbar support and help keep the spine aligned.

This could well make it a good choice for those suffering with aches and pains. With its medium-firm feel, we’d expect the Bear to appeal to a wide range of sleepers, although it’s possible it may be a little too firm for lightweight side sleepers.

If you're unsure whether latex is for you, read our 5 signs that you should buy a latex mattress instead of memory foam.

Bear Natural Mattress: Should you buy it?

Buy the Bear Natural mattress if…

✅ You sleep hot: Latex and cotton are both naturally breathable materials, meaning this could be a strong choice if you’re a hot sleeper. The addition of a coil layer will also help to keep air moving through the mattress.

✅ You suffer with allergies: Latex is hypoallergenic, making this a solid option for allergy sufferers.

✅ You want a responsive sleep surface: The slightly bouncy nature of latex means that anyone who wants a mattress that responds to movement would do well here. It’s also a great fit for combination sleepers, who will find it easy to change position overnight.

Don’t buy the Bear Natural mattress if…

❌ You share your bed with a restless sleeper: Latex is a bouncy foam, meaning there could be a little motion transfer on this mattress.

❌ You’re on a budget: The Bear Natural is a premium mattress, even with a 35% discount.

❌ You want plenty of sinkage: You’ll lie on top of a latex mattress, rather than sinking into it, so if you like to feel hugged by your bed this isn’t the best choice; instead look at one of the best memory foam mattresses.

