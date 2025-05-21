Recreate hotel luxury at home with the Westin Heavenly Bed, now 35% off in the Memorial Day mattress sales

The best luxury hotel mattresses often come with a premium price tag. However, now is your chance to recreate a 5-star staycation at home for less with 35% off the Westin Heavenly Bed at the Westin Store ahead of Memorial Day. That brings the price of a queen mattress to $1,621.75 from $2,495.

Westin's guests love the plush pillow-top innerspring, which has graced luxury hotels rooms since 1999. Its supreme comfort, support and pressure relief properties are all features you'll find in the best mattresses for all sleepers.

Still shopping around for a good deal? Visit our Memorial Day mattress sales page where we're tracking top deals on mattresses, pillows and much more. For now, though, let's find out more about the Westin Heavenly Bed...

Westin Heavenly Bed: twin was from $1,645 now from $1,069.25 at Westin Store

Like the best hybrid mattresses, the Westin Heavenly Bed is a 13.25" innerspring mattress crafted from individually wrapped pocketed coils and gel infused memory foam layers, delivering comfort and support for all sleeping styles. The hybrid design is similar to some of our best luxury mattress picks, which strike a balance between contouring plushness and responsive bounce. Available in five sizes, the Westin Heavenly Bed is now 35% off for Memorial Day, bringing the price of a twin mattress from $1,645 to $1,069.25 while a queen size is now priced at $1,621.75 (was $2,495). You can also add a box spring to your purchase in either a standard and low profile. While the Westin Heavenly Bed comes with a 10-year warranty, it does not offer a sleep trial.

What the Westin Heavenly Bed feels like to sleep on

We went hands-on with Westin Heavenly Bed and found it to be a medium-firm mattress rating 6 out of 10. While our reviewer thought the pressure relief was on par with the best mattresses for side sleepers, she recommends it for back sleeping in particular.

While the Westin Heavenly Bed isn't a dedicated cooling mattress, it's breathable and temperature-neutral and we didn't have any problems with overheating. We also found its motion isolation to be good, which makes it an ideal choice for couples, and its edge support was good but not super-firm; anyone over 250lbs might not find the edges supportive enough.

If you're planning on buying the Westin Heavenly Bed, you might also want to explore the wide range of bedding products offered by the hotelier — the Westin Hotel pillow is made from plush down-alternative fibers and suits back and stomach sleepers.