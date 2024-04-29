5 signs you need a new bed topper and not a new mattress in the Memorial Day sales

The best mattress toppers can be used to transform the feel of your bed, helping create a sleep setup that's perfect for your needs. If your bed doesn't quite feel as comfortable as you'd like, a mattress topper is a cost-effective way to improve the comfort levels of your current sleep surface.

It isn't just firmness that mattress toppers can fine tune, though. Even the best mattresses aren't guaranteed to suit every sleep style, but a decent mattress topper can boost areas of performance like temperature regulation and lumbar support, helping breath new life into your existing bed.

If you're looking to buy a new bed during the Memorial Day mattress sales, you might be able to get away with buying a new mattress topper instead. Here, we explore the five signs you need a new bed topper, not a new mattress. Let's get started.

5 signs you need a new bed topper, not a new mattress

1. Your mattress is new but uncomfortable

Firmness and comfort is subjective, which is why there's no single mattress that's perfect for everyone. If your mattress is past its mattress trial period, in good condition, but just not providing the sleep surface you need, a topper can change the feel to match your needs.

The best mattress toppers can bring a new feel to a mattress, making a firm mattress softer and a soft mattress firmer. It can also be used to improve motion isolation, which is crucial for bed sharers who find their bouncy mattress is disrupting their rest. Cheaper than a brand new mattress, a topper is an affordable solution to an imperfect mattress.

A mattress topper is also a useful addition to your sleep set up if your sleep needs have changed but you don't have the budget to replace your mattress. Your old bed supported your front sleeping needs but it's too hard for your new side sleeping position? Consider a mattress topper.

2. You're waking up hot

Even the most supportive and comfortable mattress won't be right for you if overheating in the night is frequently waking you up. A cooling mattress topper can help keeps temperatures regulated while maintaining the overall feel of the bed beneath.

Cooling mattress toppers will help absorb and dissipate body heat, providing you with a refreshing night's sleep at a fraction of the cost of the best cooling mattresses. As with buying a cooling mattress, look for a topper that boasts cooling credentials, like copper infused foam, or harnesses the naturally cooling properties of organic materials, like wool.

3. You're waking up with aches and pains

The right mattress topper can increase the overall support of your bed, adding pressure relief across the body to limit aches and pains. The best mattresses for back pain typically feature increased lumbar support which helps keep pressure off the spine. Look for something similar in a mattress topper, if back pain is keeping you awake.

While a mattress topper can improve the level of support a mattress provides, it's not a long-term fix for an old, broken bed. If the supportive core is shot, a topper can make the bed more comfortable for a short period – but you will need to replace the mattress sooner rather than later.

4. Allergies are keeping you awake

Mattresses can be a haven for common allergens – such as dust mites and mold – especially if you aren't keeping on top of your mattress cleaning routine. It is possible to buy a mattress that's naturally resistant to common allergens, but a more affordable solution is to invest in a hypoallergenic mattress topper.

Hypoallergenic mattress toppers are typically made using organic materials, such as latex, that are naturally non-allergenic. Alternatively, they might use antimicrobial treatments to inhibit the growth of common allergens.

5. Your budget doesn't stretch to a new mattress

We recommend replacing your mattress every six to ten years, so if your bed is approaching the far end of that time period, it's time to start shopping for something new. With that said, a new mattress is an investment purchase, so you might need some time to save up before buying the bed of your dreams.

Buying a mattress topper means you don't have to sacrifice your sleep while saving to buy a new bed. A topper can boost the support and comfort of your current mattress, giving you a grace period as you shop for a replacement.

However, if your bed really is past its best, a small budget doesn't have to stop you from getting a good mattress. The Memorial Day mattress sales are just starting to heat up, bringing some of the biggest discounts we'll see this side of Black Friday.

