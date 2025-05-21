A firm mattress for side sleepers? I slept on the Helix Twilight and loved it — now 27% off for Memorial Day
Buy a queen Helix Twilight for $972 in the Memorial Day sales
Helix's Memorial Day sale is live, taking 27% off all mattresses with a free sheet set and mattress protector thrown in. This means that if you're a firm mattress fan who sleeps on their side you can pick up a queen Helix Twilight for $972.36 at Helix Sleep (was $1,332.)
Helix makes some of the best mattresses on the market, with the brand's USP being that it has a mattress to suit every sleeping style. The Helix Twilight is a firm mattress aimed at side sleepers, which isn't a combination I was convinced would work before I tested it. But, in fact, the mattress manages to be both supportive and cushioning where it's needed.
With Memorial Day mattress sales now live, this could be the perfect time to invest. Let's find out a little more about the mattress...
Helix Twilight Mattress: twin was $998.66 now $729.03 with TOMS27 code at Helix
We don't usually associate firm mattresses with side sleeping but in our Helix Twilight mattress review I was impressed with how well the bed catered for this sleeping style. The mattress is highly supportive and offers good spinal alignment, but still manages to provide plenty of cushioning for the pressure points at the shoulders, hips and knees. Motion transfer and temperature regulation are excellent, as is the support on the bed's edge. Our exclusive TOMS27 code gives you 27% off all sizes in the Helix mattress sales, taking a queen down to $972.36 with a mattress protector and white sheet set included. You'll also get free shipping, a 100-night trial and lifetime warranty.
Our review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★ (1,900+ reviews)
Plusher alternatives to consider...
Helix Midnight Mattress: twin was $998.66 now $729.03 with TOMS27 code at Helix
Like the best mattresses for side sleepers, the Helix Midnight proves ample pressure relief across the shoulders, hips and knees. In our Helix Midnight mattress review, we praised the mattress for its soothing cushioning and excellent pressure relief, noting that the mattress will suit some back sleepers as well as side sleepers. Thanks to a 27% off Helix Memorial Day mattress sale, a queen is reduced to $972.36 with our TOMS27 code and you'll get the same extras as you do with the Twilight.
Nectar Classic Mattress: twin was $998 now $349 at Nectar
Looking for a supportive mattress for side sleeping, but you're on a budget? The Nectar Classic is one of of the best memory foam mattresses on the market, which are renowned for their pressure relieving support. In our Nectar Classic mattress review, our testers found the mattress supportive for all sleeping positions, but particularly praised it for pressure relief and cushioning when sleeping on their sides. Evergreen Nectar mattress sales mean you can always pick up a queen for $649, along with a 365-night trial, free shipping and lifetime warranty. So there's no need to wait for Memorial Day to snap up this bargain.
Jo Plumridge is an experienced mattress reviewer with several years' experience covering all things mattresses and sleep, and who tests memory foam, hybrid and organic mattresses. What Jo doesn't know about a boxed mattress isn't worth knowing, so naturally we tasked her with producing a series of features for Tom's Guide looking at all aspects of mattresses, from how to pick between latex and memory foam (it's a tricky one), to the seven mistakes people make when buying a mattress for the first time. When testing the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid for Tom's Guide, Jo said: "I loved the back support and pressure relief it offered. Plus, it looks far more expensive than it is." When she isn’t writing about sleep, Jo also writes extensively on interior design, home products and photography.
