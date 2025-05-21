A firm mattress for side sleepers? I slept on the Helix Twilight and loved it — now 27% off for Memorial Day

Helix's Memorial Day sale is live, taking 27% off all mattresses with a free sheet set and mattress protector thrown in. This means that if you're a firm mattress fan who sleeps on their side you can pick up a queen Helix Twilight for $972.36 at Helix Sleep (was $1,332.)

Helix makes some of the best mattresses on the market, with the brand's USP being that it has a mattress to suit every sleeping style. The Helix Twilight is a firm mattress aimed at side sleepers, which isn't a combination I was convinced would work before I tested it. But, in fact, the mattress manages to be both supportive and cushioning where it's needed.

With Memorial Day mattress sales now live, this could be the perfect time to invest. Let's find out a little more about the mattress...

Helix Twilight Mattress: twin was $998.66 now $729.03 with TOMS27 code at Helix

We don't usually associate firm mattresses with side sleeping but in our Helix Twilight mattress review I was impressed with how well the bed catered for this sleeping style. The mattress is highly supportive and offers good spinal alignment, but still manages to provide plenty of cushioning for the pressure points at the shoulders, hips and knees. Motion transfer and temperature regulation are excellent, as is the support on the bed's edge. Our exclusive TOMS27 code gives you 27% off all sizes in the Helix mattress sales, taking a queen down to $972.36 with a mattress protector and white sheet set included. You'll also get free shipping, a 100-night trial and lifetime warranty.



Our review: ★★★★

User score: ★★★★ (1,900+ reviews)

Plusher alternatives to consider...