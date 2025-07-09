Mattress Firm takes on Prime Day with its own epic sale — I've found the 5 best offers

If rising tides lift all boats, then Amazon Prime Day inspires all stores to counter with their own sales. That includes the Mattress Firm Prime Time Flash Sale, which knocks 20% off most items sitewide and stacks with other ongoing discounts.

We've picked the five top sleep deals from this sale, which include the previous-generation Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Medium Hybrid Mattress for $2,379 in a queen (was $3,399). Although it's excluded from the coupon, it's still a solid deal for one of our best mattress contenders.

Head below for more deals on mattresses and bed toppers. This Mattress Firm sale ends Friday, July 11 — which is also your last chance to shop this year's Amazon Prime Day mattress deals.

Mattress Firm Prime Time Sale: Top 5 deals

1. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Medium Hybrid Mattress (previous model): queen was $3,399 now $2,379 at Mattress Firm

This is the last-gen Tempur-Adapt, but it's not all too different from the current model that's available at Tempur-Pedic. As a hybrid, expect it to have better edge support and airflow than we experienced in our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress review. Only queen and king sizes are available, but buy from Mattress Firm and you'll be saving up to $330 versus purchasing the latest Tempur-Adapt model straight from Tempur-Pedic.

2. Zinus MyGel 10" Medium Memory Foam Mattress: twin was $459.99 now $183.20 with code PRIMETIME at Mattress Firm

Whether you need a mattress for your guest room or your dorm room, this budget all-foam model from Zinus is a near steal. (A queen is only $287.20 after all discounts.) Expect it to perform similarly to the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress with a medium feel to suit side sleepers. You can upgrade to the 12" version if you need more height; it's also on sale with an additional 20% off after code PRIMETIME.

3. Beautyrest Silver BRS900 Extra Firm Mattress: twin was $1,199.99 now $391.99 with code PRIMETIME at Mattress Firm

Stomach sleepers, this deal is for you. This 11.75" hybrid features firm pocket coils along with a gel memory foam layer across the center of the mattress for lumbar relief. In addition to up to 59% off the MSRP, apply coupon code PRIMETIME for an extra 20% off. That brings the price of a queen-size Beautyrest Silver to $463.99 (was $1,399). That's less than most of our best firm mattress picks.

4. Tulo Bamboo 12" Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress: twin was $629.99 now $191.19 with code PRIMETIME at Mattress Firm

This memory foam mattress is wrapped in a breathable bamboo soft knit cover to help prevent overheating. With a medium-plush feel courtesy of the green tea-infused foam comfort layer, we think this is one for side sleepers to enjoy. It's a rather basic design otherwise, but the price is right if you're shopping for a college dorm, guest room, or your first apartment. A 62% discount from MSRP plus an extra 20% off with code PRIMETIME knocks the price of a queen-size to $263.99 (reg. $869.99).