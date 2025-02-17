Don't lift a finger! 5 mattress deals that come with free white glove delivery this Presidents' Day

Shopping for a new mattress but don’t want to lift a finger? Well, this guide is for you because I’ve rounded up five of the best Presidents’ Day deals that also include free white glove delivery. This includes Saatva, which now has $400 off all mattresses, bringing the cost of a queen Saatva Classic down to $1,695 at Saatva (was $2,095) — a deal too good to miss out on.

This premium service will ensure that a professional delivery team will do all the hard work by taking your mattress to a room of your choice, setting it up and even removing your old mattress and packing materials. All of the brands we've rounded up here also feature in our best mattress guide so you can be sure that you’ll be getting a bed that ticks all the boxes when it comes to comfort and support.

And that’s not the only deal you’ll find in this guide, because the Presidents’ Day mattress sales mean you’ll find your ideal bed for less no matter what your sleep style or budget.

5 Presidents' Day mattress deals with free white glove delivery

1. Saatva Classic Mattress: was from $1,399 $999 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic consistently tops our best hybrid mattress guide thanks to it’s premium, five-star hotel feel. This mattress comes in two heights and three firmness options for customizable comfort, whatever your preferred sleep style. Our Saatva Classic Mattress review also gave this mattress top marks for its pressure-relieving qualities and outstanding lumbar support. Saatva's Presidents' Day mattress sale takes $400 off all mattresses over $1,000 so you can get a queen down to just $1,699 (was $2,099). This is the lowest price we expect to see until later this year. Plus, perks include a 365-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery.

2. Stearns & Foster Lux Estate mattress: was from $2,899 $2,499 at Stearns & Foster

This is one of the best luxury mattresses and it's designed for ultimate pressure relief. This luxury hybrid brings together the cloud-like softness of Tempur-foam with supportive and breathable coils. There are four different firmness levels to choose from with an option to upgrade to a pillow top for an extra plush feel. Stearns & Foster do reduce its mattresses fairly frequently but the deals don’t last long. Right now you can get $400 off the Lux Estate bringing the cost of a queen down to $2,599 (was $2,999), plus you get a $300 Visa gift card for free. This mattress comes with a 90-night sleep trial, 10-year warranty and free white glove delivery.

3. Beautyrest Harmony Lux mattress: was from $1,299 $1,099 at Beautyrest

Whether you want plush or extra firm, the Beautyrest Harmony Lux is a mattress that will suit all sleeping styles thanks to its wide range of customizable options. There’s even an option to add pillow-top for an extra luxe feel. During our Beautyrest Harmony Luxe mattress review, our testers were also impressed by the temperature regulation and edge support. We are used to seeing a sale at Beautyrest but you can’t always guarantee that money off will be on all mattresses, so best to act fast with this one. Right now, you can save up to $900 across the Beautyrest range which brings the cost of a queen Beautyrest Harmony Lux to $1,099 (was $1,299). This mattress also comes with a 100-night sleep trial, 10-year warranty and free white glove delivery.

4. Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: was from $619 $399 at Cocoon by Sealy

This is one of the best memory foam mattresses for hot sleepers who love the contouring comfort of memory foam but don’t want to overheat at night. This mattress has a medium feel and uses Perfect Fit memory foam that adapts to your unique shape and also remains responsive so you can move around freely. During our Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress review our testers found it did a great job of isolating motion too, making it a good choice for couples. This mattress currently has 35% off, which brings the cost of a queen down to $699 (was $1,079) plus you get a free Sealy sleep bundle, which includes pillows, sheet set and a mattress protector. This mattress comes with a 100-night sleep trial, 10-year warranty and free white glove delivery.