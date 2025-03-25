Amazon's Big Spring Sale — 3 cheap mattress deals I'd shop from just $109

A queen size mattress for just $184? It must be Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Looking for a new bed in the Amazon Big Spring Sale? I've combed through the offers to find you my favorite cheap mattress deals to shop today, including up to 29% off the Siena Essential Memory Foam Mattress.

Amazon's sleep selection features some of the best mattresses we've tested and it's fast becoming the place to shop for our favorite cheap mattresses — like the Novilla Hybrid Mattress, now just $184 for a queen at Amazon.

Looking for more chances to save? We're rounding up all the biggest deals as they happen in our Amazon Big Spring Sale live blog, or head across to our mattress sales hub for the latest sleep offers.

1. Siena Essential Memory Foam Mattress: twin was $149 now $109 at Amazon

Siena is among the most reliable affordable sleep brands on the market, so if you're shopping for a new bed on a very tight budget, this is our top pick. Although a cheaper and thinner mattress than the flagship design we praised in our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review, we predict this affordable all-foam mattress will deliver similar firm support and the same excellent value for money. Regular Siena mattress sales means this is never an expensive bed, but just $199 for a queen (was 279) matches the lowest price we've seen.

2. Amazon Basics 10" Memory Foam Mattress: twin was $176.65 now $150.14 at Amazon

The Amazon Basics Memory Foam Mattress has a lot going for it — beside the low price. It's available in two firmness levels, adding some variety to this budget bed (although you'll have to pay extra for the medium-firm.) Customer's praise the cozy cushioning of the plush feel, which is a feature we look for in all the best mattresses for side sleepers. And it's OEKO-TEX certified, promising a bed that's better for the environment. In the current sale a 10" queen is $242.51 (was $285), matching the deal we saw on Black Friday.

3. Novilla Hybrid Mattress in a Box: full was $200.99 now $178.49 at Amazon

The best hybrid mattresses pair strong springs with cushioned foams to create a balance of support and relief. Novilla also adds a pillow-top; a plush top layer that brings a touch of luxury. Reviewers find it good value for money, although some note indentations in the foam stick around for a while (this isn't unusual for a cheap mattress but it can tarnish support.) Currently a 10" queen is only $184.44 (was $216.99) and comes with a 100-night sleep trial. Unfortunately, the twin size isn't discounted but at just $154.99, it's still a bargain.

Ruth Jones
Ruth Jones
Sleep staff Writer

Ruth is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things mattress and sleep. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. At Tom’s Guide she writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of specialists who share her passion. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.

