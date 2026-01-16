<a id="elk-8aeeab72-a0e0-45fc-a1c8-8c4194b558a2"></a><h2 id="a-dramatic-spike">A dramatic spike</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="883a8362-3a9d-4ae2-a77d-b2644f9f3ce2"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1137px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:41.42%;"><img id="PBbddiMUQiSj2vhQTxPwyX" name="Screenshot 2026-01-16 152520" alt="DownDetector Twitter outage" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/PBbddiMUQiSj2vhQTxPwyX.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1137" height="471" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: DownDetector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="8d52a1ea-56ef-4c45-b546-b15886a5a467">Over 2,000 reports appeared on DownDetector in a little over 20 minutes, indicating that a lot of users are having problems with the service right now.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>